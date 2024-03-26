5 Of The Most Reliable Motorcycle Models To Come Out Of Asia

Be it cars or motorcycles, Asian vehicles really stand out for their reliability today just as much as they did 50 years ago, and this trait has garnered them a loyal following across the globe. This reputation for reliability isn't baseless; it's built on the back of decades of engineering excellence, particularly from Japan, where the majority of these motorcycles come from. And the secret to their success lies not just in the branding but at the very core of their design and construction.

But what really makes a motorcycle last a long time? It's all about good engines and quality parts. Asian bikes have strong engines that keep running for ages, and they also have a simple design because complicated things can break more easily. Another, more indirect way of measuring reliability is the ease of maintenance and repair. Asian bikes also tend to be better in that aspect since you can find spare parts easily.

In researching this article, we went through SlashGear's past reporting on reliable motorbikes, along with reviews from reviewers, users, and owners who offer real-world insights. And, of course, we looked at what the bike makers said about their own bikes, which helped us understand the tech behind the reliability of these models. If you're looking for British and American bikes, then "The Most Reliable Motorcycle From Every Major Brand, Ranked" is a more comprehensive list, but in the meantime, here are five of the most reliable motorcycles, specifically from Asia.