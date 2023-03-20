12 Best Beginner Sports Cars That Are Perfect For First-Time Buyers

In a market where SUVs and crossovers are increasingly replacing all other forms of the automobile, sports cars offer a bright spot in the market for enthusiasts. The demand for sports cars is still very strong, and as such, there's plenty of choice out there for first-time buyers to sift through. Most enthusiasts will have a general idea of what kind of car they want their first performance purchase to be, but even then, it's easy to get bogged down by the vast range of choices available.

Do you pick an older model that's well-depreciated but may not have all the latest conveniences, or head straight for a dealership and pick up something fresh out of the factory? Is tech-focused German performance the best option, or would some tire-shredding American muscle be more fun? What's more important, raw power or handling prowess? There is no single right answer to any of these questions, so our roundup of novice-friendly sports cars aims to include something for every kind of performance car buyer. All of the cars below can be found for affordable prices, and they're all great choices for anyone looking to get their first taste of sports car ownership.