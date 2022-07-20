The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Toyota GR86

In 2012, Toyota launched a new sports car that had been developed in conjunction with Subaru. In the US, it was first marketed as the Scion FR-S, but by 2017, it had been given a Toyota badge and christened the Toyota 86. The first generation of the car combined excellent handling with wallet-friendly pricing to make one of the best affordable sports cars on the market. SlashGear drove it in 2017 and called it a "lesson for supercars," but at the time, we weren't too impressed with its engine's power and refinement. Now, ten years after the launch of the first generation of the car, a second generation has arrived, and it has a slightly different name: the Toyota GR86.

In principle, the car's basic formula is still the same, focusing on fun, affordable driving. But, the 2022 model year car comes with a host of upgrades and new features that promise to make it even better than its predecessor. Toyota has gone over almost every detail of the car with a fine-tooth comb, reworking everything from the powertrain to the aerodynamics. Alongside its twin, the Subaru BRZ, the GR86 offers a package unlike anything else on the market.