13 Of The Most Reliable Cruiser Motorcycles You Can Buy
Similar to cars, there are a lot of different motorcycle types, including scramblers, adventure bikes, sports bikes, dirt bikes, and more. Cruiser motorcycles are particularly popular. They've been a part of American biker culture since the early 1900s, with the Indian Chief, launched in 1922, widely regarded as one of the first true examples of the style. Soon after, Harley-Davidson entered the scene, and several Japanese manufacturers got in on the cruiser craze too, offering a mix of iconic and affordable cruiser motorcycles.
These motorcycles come in two main types: standard cruisers and touring motorcycles. The main difference is that a standard cruiser is ideal for medium to short-length rides, while a tourer is great for long-distance journeys between cities. Today's cruisers aren't just about comfort. They are packed with performance, technology, and can move at surprisingly fast speeds. And since there are many cruisers meant for riding long distances, reliability is extremely important.
With the market flooded with cruiser motorcycles from brands such as Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, and more, the question remains: which cruiser's reliability stands out? Let's take a look some of the top options.
Indian Scout 101
The Scout 101 from America's first motorcycle company is widely regarded as one of the most reliable cruiser motorcycles that you can buy. The origins of this Indian motorcycle go back to 1928, when the first model was released, powered by a 740cc engine that offered enough grunt to move the machine crisply. Designed by Irish engineer and designer Charles Franklin, it has become regarded as one of the greatest bikes of all time, despite being in production for only four years. Now it's made a comeback with the all-new 2025 Scout lineup.
The 2025 Indian Scout 101 model brings new features and a powerful engine. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine producing 111 hp at 7,250 rpm and 82 lb-ft of torque at 6,300 rpm. The Scout 101 comes with self-canceling turn signals, LED lighting in the front and back, and features such as keyless ignition, a 4-inch display with built-in GPS, ride stats, and customizable gauges.
Several top publications have praised the Scout 101's handling and build quality, premium fit and finish, and strong braking in their ride reviews, and many have come to call it one of the best cruiser motorcycles you can buy today— the bike even won the Best Cruiser award from Motorcycle News. Cycle World touted it as "a cruiser worthy of its legendary name" in its review. Scout 101 owners have also reported few issues with the bike itself, aside from the Ride Command GPS.
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Everybody knows that Kawasaki makes fast motorcycles, but it also offers a small range of cruiser motorcycles, one of which is the Vulcan S. Equipped with the same 650cc engine as the Ninja 650, the Vulcan S is regarded as one of the most reliable cruisers available. It produces 61 hp at 7,500 rpm and 46.3 lb-ft of torque at 6,600 rpm. Suzuki offers the Ergo-Fit sizing system with the Vulcan S, allowing buyers to adjust the footpegs, handlebars, and seat to fit their height and comfort.
VisorDown, in its review, said that the Kawasaki Vulcan S offers impressive handling that complements its long and ground-hugging profile. In terms of reliability, the Vulcan S lives up to its brand name. Owners across multiple forums rave about the bike's driving experience and minimal maintenance needs, throwing out phrases like "absolutely bulletproof" and "100% reliable" to describe their experience. The Motorcycle News gave the Vulcan S four stars out of five in terms of build and engine reliability.
The 2025 Vulcan S costs $7,349 for the non-ABS variant, making it a reliable entry-level cruiser motorcycle option for beginners.
Harley-Davidson Breakout
Harley-Davidson first launched the Breakout as a CVO project in 2012, and then as a standard model in 2013. It saw a brief hiatus in America in 2020 but was relaunched in 2023. Currently, it is available in its 2025 incarnation, and Harley has equipped the bike with a host of new features.
The 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout has a brighter 4-inch LCD screen, ride-mode selection, the ability to use the bike as a power source to charge devices, a USB-C port, and a full LED light setup. The bike is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom V-Twin 1,923cc engine that makes 104 hp @ 4800 rpm and 126 lb-ft of torque.
In its ride review, Motorcyclist found some room for improvement in the bike's handling, though it did applaud the suspension, traction control, and overall performance. Publication Motorcycle also gave the 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout high scores for its engine, transmission, and overall build quality. Everyday owners of the Harley-Davidson Breakout also seem extremely positive about the bike's reliability, all pointing towards a mechanically sound and reliable cruiser motorcycle built to last.
BMW R 18 Roctane
While BMW is famous for its adventure bikes, it also offers a lineup of cruiser motorcycles (called Heritage by BMW) under the "R18" family. The R 18 series consists of the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 Roctane, R 18 B, and R 18 Transcontinental. All models share the same 1,802cc Big Boxer engine, but each model is tailored to a different riding style.
For those wanting a stylish, blacked-out cruiser motorcycle, they can opt for the R 18 Roctane. Its 2025 model produces 110 lb-ft of torque and 91 hp at 4,750 rpm, and according to a review from Cycle World, it offers a relaxed cruising experience and is a comfortable cruiser for all-day rides. Owners seem to love it too.
In its 2025 avatar, the BMW R 18 Roctane gets Blackstorm Metallic, Mineral Gray Metallic Matte, and a two-tone Dragonfire Red Metallic body color options, with a chrome-plated exhaust system and blacked-out alloy wheels as standard across all three colors. The Roctane has been in the market since 2020 and has maintained a clean reliability record, upholding BMW's strong reputation.
Indian Sport Chief
Aside from the Scout series, Indian Motorcycle also offers the popular Chief range of cruisers, which includes the Sport Chief, Sport Chief RT, Chief Bobber, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Super Chief Limited, Super Chief Dark Horse, Chief, and Chief Dark Horse. These cruisers use either a 1,811cc or a 1,890cc air-cooled Thunderstroke V-Twin engine. Out of the lot, the Indian Sport Chief stands out as a reliable model launched to take on Harley-Davidson's Low Rider S.
The Sport Chief and Sport Chief RT use the Thunderstroke 116 engine, producing 120 lb-ft of torque. In its review of the Sport Chief, Motorcyclist cited that engine as the best asset of the bike. The reviewer also commended the engine's durability and strong low-end torque, as well as the bike's strong build and high-quality suspension system, and the Brembo front and rear brakes that add impressive stopping power.
Motorcycle News awarded the Sport Chief a full five-star reliability rating, suggesting no reports of major problems. Additionally, forum discussions by owners reflect a strong reputation for durability and rider satisfaction across the Chief lineup.
Honda Shadow Phantom
Honda is known to produce some of the most reliable motorcycles, one of which is the iconic Shadow series of cruisers. First introduced in 1983, you can still buy a new Honda Shadow motorcycle, which speaks to how much the customers and the brand itself believe in this product.
Honda launched the Shadow Phantom in 2009, and since then, the bike has been a hit among buyers, thanks to its powerful performance, styling, build, and price. The latest 2025 Honda Shadow Phantom costs $8,699, which is a heck of a deal. Reviewers at RevZilla found the build quality to be very high, the transmission to be solid, and the brakes very responsive.
Under the hood, it packs a solid 745cc SOHC liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that produces approximately 40 hp and 40 lb-ft of torque. According to Cycle World's review, the Shadow Phantom has excellent fit and finish, quality components, impressive handling, and engine performance, making it one of the best, if not the best, mid-size cruisers.
Suzuki Boulevard M109R/Intruder M1800R
The Suzuki Boulevard M109R, aka Intruder M1800R, was first launched in 2006 as the flagship V-Twin cruiser motorcycle from the company. It was not only one of the most powerful motorcycles from Suzuki, but it was also the one to feature the world's largest pistons at the time of its release. In its latest avatar, the Suzuki Boulevard M109R (or Intruder M1800R in some regions) comes packed with a 1,783cc DOHC liquid-cooled V-Twin, delivering 128 hp and 118 lb-ft of torque.
Cycle World says the bike delivers plenty of torque with smooth power delivery. They added that along with balanced handling, a rigid chassis, and a suspension setup, it "offers a blend of comfort and performance suited for both city cruising and longer highway blasts."
Long-time owners also echo that reliability, praising it across multiple forums even after years of use and tens of thousands of miles. The performance, braking, and power of the Boulevard M109R is more than that a big, fat muscle cruiser; this is something built to last.
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
For some, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is a good choice for highway cruising. However, the Fat Bob 114 is the one that is more versatile, giving you the flexibility to cruise around those tight city streets. The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 gets its juice from the 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight engine that produces 91 ponies and a peak torque of 118 lb-ft.
It has all the bells and whistles, such as electronic cruise control, dual-front disc brakes to stop this 306 cruiser, ABS, all-LED front and rear light setup, and everything in between. The Australian Motorcycle News praised the Fat Bob 114 for its comfortable ride quality and reliability. In fact, a reviewer at Motofomo called the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 the most comfortable bike they've ever ridden.
In its 2024 avatar, the Fat Bob 114 offered great handling, impressive braking, and power on demand. BikeReview termed the Fat Bob's build quality as "second to none". Multiple owners on Reddit have also shared similar sentiments, highlighting the bike's long-term reliability and ride comfort. This is the reason why, ever since its debut in 2018, the Fat Bob has been one of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson Nightster
When Harley-Davidson first introduced the Nightster into the cruiser motorcycle scene in 2007, it was a big visual departure from the Sportster range, swapping out all the chrome elements for a more blacked-out finish. However, though the Nightster was the trendsetter for dark cruisers, it disappeared from the scene in 2012, after being in production for barely more than five years. A decade later, it made a comeback in 2022 as an entry-level cruiser, with the new Revolution Max engine, lightweight components, and nimble handling.
The bike received a solid four out of five-star rating for reliability by Motorcycle News, displaying a similar score in the owner's sentiments. Cycle World also liked the Nightster's performance, handling, and suspension, adding to its reputation of being a reliable modern cruiser motorcycle. Owners posting in forums and Facebook groups also seem mostly positive about the bike, praising its performance and reliability even after thousands of miles ridden.
These days, you can get a 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster starting at $9,999. The bike features a Revolution Max 975T V-Twin engine, delivering 91 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque, and among owners, it seems just as well liked.
Triumph Rocket 3
The Triumph Rocket III (later Rocket 3) was launched in 2003 to take on cruiser bikes from Harley and Japanese manufacturers. While the original Rocket 3 model was discontinued in 2017, it was replaced with the Rocket 3 Storm R and Storm GT models. Both bikes boast the largest capacity engine and power delivery of any of the production motorcycles to date: a 2,500cc DOHC triple-cylinder engine with claimed power delivery of 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 166 lb-ft of torque.
The new Triumph Rocket 3 series has earned praise from Cycle World, which applauded the bike's maneuverability, comfort, and performance in its review. Motorcycle News also awarded it with an impressive 4.6-star rating for reliability. And based on multiple owner reports, older Rocket 3 models have proven to be very reliable, even after more than 50,000 miles of riding, somtimes spread over decades of use. No wonder it's got a spot on our list of the most reliable Triumph motorcycles ever.
Honda Rebel 1100
Another Honda on our list, the Rebel 1100 is one of the best motorcycles for beginners. It's well known for its comfort and ease of use for riders of under 6-feet tall. The Rebel 1100 is also offered in a six-speed automatic DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) that gets rid of the clutch lever, and Honda makes a wide variety of models to choose from: Rebel 1100, Rebel 1100 DCT, Rebel 1100 DCT SE, Rebel 1100T, and Rebel 1100T DCT.
The SE variant adds premium styling accessories, whereas the 1100T features handlebar fairing, saddlebags, and other touring accessories. Regardless of the model you choose, all Rebels share the same 1,083cc SOHC engine that produces around 80 hp and 67.9 lb-ft of torque. Cycle World, when comparing the Honda Rebel with the Harley-Davidson Nightster and Indian Scout Rogue, praised the Rebel for its "excellent handling, powerful engine, and strong braking system," calling it an ideal choice for experienced riders.
In Slashgear's review, the Honda Rebel 1100 earned an amazing nine out of ten rating, with our own Travis Langness applauding the bike's ride, power, features, and affordable price. It even has a solid 4.6-star rating by Motorcycle News for its reliability, with owners nodding for the same.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
The Bonneville Bobber is the fastest-selling motorcycle of Triumph's over 115-year history. The bike was first launched in 2017, and Triumph did not sacrifice ride quality, comfort, and performance just for the sake of its appearance. The Bonneville Bobber is powered by a 1,200cc SOHC engine that produces around 76.9 hp at 6,100 rpm and 78.2 lb-ft of torque.
Cycle World granted that first version the title of Best Cruiser of 2017, many reviews have praised the ensuing models as well, highlighting the bike's handling, smooth power delivery, and comfortable seats. Over on Motorcycle News, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber has a smashing 4.6 rating out of 5, suggesting it is a dependable cruiser meant for long runs. Owners also seem to love its build quality, which holds up even after thousands of miles.
If you're interested, but you want something moodier, Bonneville also makes a blacked-out version of the Bobber. Called the Bonneville Bobber Black, it brings the same features as the standard model, plus 16-inch front wheels, Brembo brake calipers, a high-specification LED setup, and single-button cruise control as standard.
Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
When talking about modern cruiser motorcycles, a name that often pops up after the Kawasaki Vulcan S is the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec, though this bike's story actually began in 2014, a year earlier than the Vulcan S. Owners have liked the Bolt R-Spec's suspension, with some even considering it to be one of the best Yamaha motorcycles for long rides. The 2025 model of the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is powered by the 942cc SOHC V-twin engine, which delivers 47 hp and 59.3 lb-ft of torque.
The Yamaha Bolt R-Spec's reputation falls well in line with Yamaha's broader perception as a builder of reliable motorcycles. It holds costs with low maintenance, resale value, and impressive fuel efficiency.
It's not hard to find discussions on Reddit threads and forums where Bolt owners are heaping praise on the bike, with many claiming to have no issues, even after thousands of miles ridden.
Methodology
This list includes Japanese, American, and even European cruiser motorcycles, and to create this, we looked at a mix of expert reviews, long-term ownership experiences, and overall brand reputation. The bikes here have proven mechanical dependability, consistent performance across years, and strong owner satisfaction, backed by sources like Cycle World, Motorcycle News, Rider Magazine, and other reputed publications.
We also explored online forums such as Reddit threads and ownership review forums to get a broader sense of how owners feel these bikes lasted over time. Bikes that earned customer satisfaction with few mechanical issues earned a spot on our list. While these picks are highly dependable, this list isn't meant to be exhaustive.