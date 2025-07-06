13 Of The Most Reliable Cruiser Motorcycles You Can Buy

Similar to cars, there are a lot of different motorcycle types, including scramblers, adventure bikes, sports bikes, dirt bikes, and more. Cruiser motorcycles are particularly popular. They've been a part of American biker culture since the early 1900s, with the Indian Chief, launched in 1922, widely regarded as one of the first true examples of the style. Soon after, Harley-Davidson entered the scene, and several Japanese manufacturers got in on the cruiser craze too, offering a mix of iconic and affordable cruiser motorcycles.

These motorcycles come in two main types: standard cruisers and touring motorcycles. The main difference is that a standard cruiser is ideal for medium to short-length rides, while a tourer is great for long-distance journeys between cities. Today's cruisers aren't just about comfort. They are packed with performance, technology, and can move at surprisingly fast speeds. And since there are many cruisers meant for riding long distances, reliability is extremely important.

With the market flooded with cruiser motorcycles from brands such as Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, and more, the question remains: which cruiser's reliability stands out? Let's take a look some of the top options.