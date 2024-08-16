Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Vs. Fat Bob: What's The Difference?

There may be no other motorcycle as famous as Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy. Not only does it have a name that just sticks with you, but it also found itself on the market in 1990, just in time to have a memorable role in James Cameron's 1991 blockbuster "Terminator 2: Judgement Day." That wouldn't be the bike's only foray in Hollywood either because in 2007, John Travolta's character found himself on top of a 2006 Screamin' Eagle Fat Boy for "Wild Hogs." Had the movie been made only a year or two later, Travolta might have found himself on a 2008 Fat Bob instead.

Advertisement

Harley-Davidson's 2024 Fat Boy 114 and 2023 Fat Bob 114 might have similar names, and even a few similar specs, but they're not identical by any means. Much like the Fat Boy and Street Bob, they're both different bikes intended for different riders. The two bikes sharing the same Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, hence the name, is about the extent of where they're identical. Even the amount of torque each motorcycle gets out of the engine is different with the Fat Boy producing 119 lb-ft at 3,000 rpm while the Fat Bob pushes out 118 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm.

Anyone looking to get themselves a new Harley-Davidson and is interested in either of these two bikes will have to know what they want the motorcycle for.

Advertisement