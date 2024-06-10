Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Vs Street Bob: What's The Difference Between These Bikes?

There is perhaps no name in the American motorcycle game as prominent or as respected as Harley-Davidson, and that reputation may well extend to all corners of the motorcycle market. Even a casual glance at the manufacturer's iconic lineup of bikes will confirm why, with the company producing some of the best-loved two-wheeled vehicles to hit the road since its founding in 1903.

Among the more revered, and long-tenured offerings in the current stable of Harley-Davidson offerings are the brilliantly named Fat Boy and Street Bob, which the company has had in production in some form since 1990 and 2006, respectively. Each bike has, of course, seen significant upgrades since making their debuts in the Harley-Davidson lineup, though the overall looks of the Fat Boy and Street Bob have never deviated too far from their predecessors. As both bikes are cut from the softail cruiser cloth, they share similar design lines.

However, a closer comparison between the two bikes will quickly reveal that the differences between Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy and Street Bob are many, to say the least. In fact, apart from the softail chassis and a shared Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the bikes don't have much in common at all. Here's a look at the differences between Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy and the Street Bob.