5 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Perfectly Suited For City Cruising
Established in 1903, motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has become a cultural icon over the decades. Renowned for their high-performance engines, timeless appeal, and distinct styling, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are extremely popular among new and professional riders across the world. While there's nothing quite like riding a Harley on the open roads with the wind hitting your face, these practical motorcycles also lend themselves pretty well to city cruising.
That said, with so many Harley-Davidson models available that have varied specs and features, picking the right one for your urban commutes can get daunting. After all, these bikes are beautiful pieces of machinery, but they can get expensive, and you don't want to be stuck with a motorcycle that doesn't meet your needs.
To help you make an informed choice, we've put together a list of Harley-Davidson motorcycles that are ideal for city cruising. Each of these motorcycles offers the performance, comfort, and engineering that you'd require to efficiently navigate city traffic and busy streets with ease. We've only listed 2024 models, but you can check the used market for older models to save money on your purchase.
Softail Standard
If you're looking for a motorcycle with a stripped-down aesthetic that's perfect for customization, the 2024 Softail Standard is a solid option. It is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, which delivers 110 ft-lb of torque at 3,000 RPM. It has clean lines and a lightweight design, making it easy to handle while you're on the road, even if you're a beginner. Additionally, the engine offers a crisp throttle response and ample power for city commutes.
An important thing to note is that the Softail Standard has a small fuel tank. While this makes the Softail unsuitable for long commutes, you're unlikely to find this bothersome if you're primarily using it for city riding. It has a basic digital gauge that displays all the essential ride-related information. Although it's compact and simple, it's a practical addition to the Softail and is in keeping with the motorcycle's minimalist aesthetic. The stock seating on the Softail Standard does the job, but you can switch it out for something more comfortable, especially if you intend to use this motorcycle every day. Priced at $14,999, the Softail Standard is one of Harley's most affordable bikes. This makes the motorcycle a great choice for anyone looking to purchase their first Harley for city commutes.
Street Bob 114
The Street Bob 114 is a Bobber-style motorcycle that features a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that delivers 119 ft-lb of torque at 3,000 RPM, allowing you to truly enjoy the motorcycle's on-road performance. The bike is built on the sleek and light Softail frame but features a blacked-out aesthetic that gives it an aggressive look.
The fuel tank has a 3.5-gallon capacity; this isn't particularly large, but that's not something you need to worry about as long as you limit your riding to mostly within the city. It supports an upright riding position and has mid-mount foot controls, both of which help you stay comfortable while you're navigating through city traffic. Additionally, the motorcycle's low saddle height makes it comfortable for shorter riders as well.
Stock Street Bob 114s come with seating for two, making these motorcycles the ideal choice for cruising around the city with a pillion. The tech on this motorcycle is fairly basic, but that is to be expected of a stripped-down Bobber. If you're considering picking up the Street Bob 114, you can expect the purchase to set you back by at least $16,999, but this is far from the brand's most expensive offerings.
Road King Special
The 2024 Road King Special is a carryover model, so it's not too different from its predecessor. The motorcycle sports a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, which produces 112 ft-lb of torque at 2,750 RPM. It's fitted with a larger 6-gallon fuel tank, so the bike can go a long way before you need to make a refueling stop. An important thing to note is that the Road King Special is a heavy bike, weighing a little over 800 lb. Its substantial presence means it feels extremely stable on the road, but this might not be the best choice for you if you're a beginner.
A highlight of this motorcycle is the one-touch stretched saddlebags on either side that allow you to stow your backpack and other belongings while you're on the road, helping you ride comfortably. The motorcycle supports a comfortable, upright riding position, and the nine-inch-tall handlebars help you sit tall as well. ABS and electronic linked braking (ELB) are standard on this motorcycle, but a range of optional rider tech is available, too. Priced at $24,999, this Harley-Davidson motorcycle is not inexpensive. However, it might be a worthy investment if you intend to use it as your everyday motorcycle.
Low Rider S
The 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, which has a starting price of $19,999, is fitted with the high-performance Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine that is capable of producing 125 ft-lb of torque at 3,500 RPM. This powerful motorcycle offers nimble handling and is quick, which is great for getting out of any potentially tricky situations on the road. It's got a 5-gallon fuel capacity, so you can enjoy your rides without having to worry about frequent refueling stops. The motorcycle supports an upright riding position, and it has mid-mount foot controls, which make for a comfortable riding stance.
The Low Rider S comes with helpful tech, like cruise control, which will come in handy when you want to maintain a steady pace. ABS and traction control are standard and can provide stability while you're navigating challenging road conditions. The motorcycle doesn't have a fairing, though, unlike the Low Rider ST. This might make highway rides a little tricky, since the motorcycle is not built to cut out air drag during high-speed rides. That said, if you're primarily going to ride this motorcycle around the city, you're unlikely to notice a significant difference.
Fat Boy 114
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is an iconic motorcycle that became hugely popular after Arnold Schwarzenegger rode the 1991 model in "Terminator 2." The motorcycle continues to be a popular choice among Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, and it is actually a pretty decent city cruiser, despite its muscular appearance and fat tires. The motorcycle is fitted with the powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, which delivers 119 ft-lb of torque at 3,000 RPM, and it even has the distinct rumble that Harley enthusiasts will recognize. It supports a relaxed riding position and has adjustable floorboards, both of which ensure you're able to enjoy riding the motorcycle.
Keep in mind that the fatter tires pose a slight challenge while cornering, especially if you're a novice rider. So, while this motorcycle might not be the best pick for adventure riding, city commuters who don't have to deal with too many winding roads are unlikely to encounter any issues. If you have to make tight turns, adjusting your body and leaning to match the bike's position can improve handling. The motorcycle includes ABS, which provides additional stability and safety while riding. If you'd like to purchase the all-new 2024 Fat Boy 114, you can expect to spend at least $21,999. Older Fat Boys are more affordable, so budget-conscious shoppers can consider purchasing a used model.