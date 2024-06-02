Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

Harley-Davidson is primarily known for building big, heavy cruisers but there are a number of lighter and more maneuverable bikes in the manufacturer's catalog as well. One that has been pulling a lot of eyes is the 2024 Street Bob 114. This is a tighter, more nimble design that blurs the line between cruiser and street bike. It has a stripped-down look that gives it the classic appeal of old café racers while simultaneously maintaining a uniquely American feel. This makes it one of the top Harley-Davidson models that are perfectly suited for city cruising.

Make no mistake though. The bike may be more compact in its design, but it still has plenty of get-up-and-go. This easy rideability is one of many reasons why the Street Bob if often considered one of the best Harley-Davidson cruisers for beginners. There is a lot to consider when looking at a bike like this. You need to think about the power of the engine, the features present in the design, how independent reviewers feel about its performance, and how much it will cost to get your hands on one. Weighing all of this information will give you a much better idea of what kind of bike you're dealing with. Here is everything you need to know about the Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114.