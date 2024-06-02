Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114
Harley-Davidson is primarily known for building big, heavy cruisers but there are a number of lighter and more maneuverable bikes in the manufacturer's catalog as well. One that has been pulling a lot of eyes is the 2024 Street Bob 114. This is a tighter, more nimble design that blurs the line between cruiser and street bike. It has a stripped-down look that gives it the classic appeal of old café racers while simultaneously maintaining a uniquely American feel. This makes it one of the top Harley-Davidson models that are perfectly suited for city cruising.
Make no mistake though. The bike may be more compact in its design, but it still has plenty of get-up-and-go. This easy rideability is one of many reasons why the Street Bob if often considered one of the best Harley-Davidson cruisers for beginners. There is a lot to consider when looking at a bike like this. You need to think about the power of the engine, the features present in the design, how independent reviewers feel about its performance, and how much it will cost to get your hands on one. Weighing all of this information will give you a much better idea of what kind of bike you're dealing with. Here is everything you need to know about the Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114.
What kind of engine does the Street Bob 114 have?
The Street Bob 114 comes equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight 114. This engine was launched in 2017 and is the ninth installation in the Harley-Davidson Big Twin line. It's the same engine that has been used in a majority of Harley's recent touring motorcycles and trikes. According to Harley-Davidson's press release from when the engine first launched, it offered "quicker throttle response, more passing power, purer sound, a smoother ride and more of the feeling riders want from a Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle engine."
The Milwaukee-Eight 114 is a 114 CID, 1870cc, 45-degree V-twin with a 4.016" bore and a 4.5" stroke. It has eight valves, two cylinders, and a compression ratio of 10.5:1. "The Milwaukee-Eight 114 accelerates 8 percent quicker 0-60 and 12 percent quicker 60-80 than the Twin Cam 110" according to Harley-Davidson.
On the 2024 Street Bob 114, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 provides 94 horsepower at 4750 RPM and 119 ft. lbs. of torque. The bike gets an estimated 47 MPG across city and highway testing. All of this adds up to a bike that is both powerful and efficient. With the Milwaukee-Eight 114 at the core of its performance, riders should have little issue getting the power they need.
What features does the Street Bob 114 have in its design?
The frame has a sleek Softail design, but with a more lightweight build that places the rider in a more upright seating position with mid-mounted foot controls. The body is 91.3" in length, with a 25.8" seat height and 4.9" of ground clearance. It has a second set of pegs and a pillion, just in case you want to bring a passenger along as well.
The bike has a 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust, a 34/46 ratio primary drive chain, dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic front forks, concealed, free piston, and coil-over monoshock rear shocks. The bike has a 5 qt. oil capacity, and the fuel tank has a 3.5 gal. capacity.
In terms of electronics, the high beams and low beams are both LEDs while the turn signals and taillights are both incandescent bulbs. The bike comes with a 2.14-inch LCD display with serves as a gauge cluster. Those who are purchasing the bike new also have the option to add an anti-lock brake system, though it doesn't come standard.
How does the Street Bob 114 perform?
The next thing to look at is the Street Bob 114's performance metrics and how reviewers have found it to stand up in real world conditions. The bike has a 28.5-degree lean angle on both sides and we've already covered its considerable horsepower and torque, which was tested under SAE J1349 certification conditions.
There haven't been many in-depth reviews of the 2024 model just yet, but the YouTuber Mr. XR gave a first ride review where he took the '24 Street Bob 114 out for a spin and gave his thoughts. He loved the design, though he found the digital sash to be a bit subpar. "The Street Bob is an awesome bike," he said. He describes the overall riding experience as fun with a nice low-end rumble and great handling. He commented that the price was a bit high, but that he was very impressed with the engine. He mentioned that it was a simple bike without a lot of modern touches, but that it sounds amazing and really felt like a quintessential Harley.
How much does the Street Bob 114 cost?
The hardest pill to swallow when it comes to the Street Bob 114 is probably going to be the price. Harley-Davidsons aren't exactly cheap motorcycles and this one is no exception. The bike starts at $16,999. The starting price is for the stock Billiard Gray version. The Vivid black costs an additional $350, the Baja Orange costs and additional $525, and the Blue Burst costs an additional $650. Those who wish to include the optional anti-lock break system will also have to pay an additional fee.
That's definitely not cheap. Japanese small-form cruisers are significantly cheaper, like the Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at $7,349. The UK based Triumph Bonneville Bobber is also cheaper at $13,995. Even fellow the fellow American 2024 Indian Chief shaves off a couple grand at $14,999 while the Scout Bobber is even cheaper at $12,999.
That said, these aren't exactly one-to-one comparisons. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine is more powerful than those found in most bobbers and you can't discount the value of Harley's reputation for build quality and reliability. This is why the Street Bob is often considered one of the best bobber-style motorcycles you can buy.