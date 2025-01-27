4 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Dyna Motorcycles Ever Made

It's pretty much impossible to find an American motorcycle brand that's been around as long or is quite as beloved as Harley-Davidson. Charting back to the early 1900s, Harley-Davidson is one of the longest-tenured continuous manufacturers of motorcycles in American history. And yes, history like that encourages a certain level of brand loyalty.

Advertisement

More than 120 years of constant production have also conjured no end of iconic builds spread over various lineups. Among them, many Harley heads might be quick to list the manufacturer's Dyna line among the most memorable, with H-D keeping them in production between 1991 and 2017. If you're not familiar with Harley-Davidson's beloved Dyna lineup, the bikes were first conceptualized by H-D icon Willie G. Davidson, who bestowed upon the builds a unique frame design featuring a twin-shock rear suspension system and performance capabilities that landed somewhere between sporty cruisers and touring bikes.

Bridging that gap led to some of the more unforgettable models to grace the storied H-D lineup. And even if several of its nameplates carried over into the Softail line that replaced the Dynas, some Harley diehards have yet to get over the end of the, ahem, Dyna-sty. Harley-Davidson had time to release lots of Dynas into the world. While every Harley fan alive no doubt has opinions about which Dynas are the best, we went ahead and selected a few that we think are fit to lead the pack.

Advertisement