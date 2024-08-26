Important Moments In The History Of The Harley-Davidson

Perhaps no company is more synonymous with motorcycles than Harley-Davidson. Amongst other factors, the 120-year-old American motorcycle manufacturer has become a household name thanks to its exceptional reliability and quality. Harley-Davidson has catered to every motorcycle need, from the hardcore motorcycle enthusiast to the more casual bikers.

Nevertheless, this century-old company, has had its fair share of ups and downs. Since announcing its first motorcycle in 1903, Harley-Davidson has survived through the ages including the Great Depression, and has come out thriving thanks to its ability to adapt to global evolution and meet the unique demands of whatever time they find themselves in. Today, Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcyles are the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in the United States still operational.

Put your helmets on, strap in, and take a ride with us down the highways of history as we cover some of the most important moments in the history of one of the world's oldest motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson.