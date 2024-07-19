These Iconic Harley-Davidson Models Have Been Remade For Contemporary Times

Sure, there might be an American motorcycle brand that predates Harley-Davidson, but arguments could easily be made that none bear quite as robust a legacy. After all, even if the American owned company has moved some aspects of its business overseas, it has been continuously manufacturing motorcycles Stateside for well over a century now, and there's little reason to suspect that will change anytime in the future.

Over that span, Harley-Davidson has built its reputation on the back of a celebrated lineup of motorcycles that rank among the most iconic to ever graced the various roadways of the world. The esteem bestowed on many of the manufacturer's best-loved builds has clearly not been lost on the company's leadership team. In fact, they've recently begun a campaign to celebrate arguably the best of the best from Harley-Davidson's legendary lineup — doing so via a series of limited edition builds that put a modern spin on some of its more beloved bikes.

Harley-Davidson is calling that series The Icons Motorcycle Collection, and since 2021, the company has added one classic build from its storied catalog to the mix every year. Here's a look at the iconic bikes Harley-Davidson has remade for the modern world.