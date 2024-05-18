How Many Different Harley-Davidson Models & Categories Are There?

It's tough to find a brand more ubiquitous in the motorcycle space than Harley-Davidson. The company has been around for well over a century at this point, and it's grown into quite the juggernaut in that time. True to its size, the manufacturer has produced an eye-popping number of different models over the years, with all manner of revised, updated, or completely new versions added to the list. Keeping track of all of these different motorcycles can be a pretty overwhelming task for an enthusiast, let alone a newcomer trying to pick out the type of bike that's right for them. Thankfully, there's a handy way to group the company's sizable list of models in a more accessible manner.

The vast majority of Harley-Davidson motorcycles can be divided into distinct categories based on their design and use cases. These groups are officially referred to by the company as families, and distinct models are associated with one another based on which family they belong to. With all of that in mind, here's a breakdown on the different Harley-Davidson families, how many different categories there are, and roughly how many different models are contained in each one presently.