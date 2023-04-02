Here's What Made The Harley-Davidson XLCR So Special

Modern motorcycle lovers, even those without much time for Harley-Davidson, widely regard the XLCR as a stone-cold two-wheeled classic. The '70s cafe racer was so good that biker lore has it the model was never even meant for mass use; Willie G. Davidson himself hacked the XLCR out of the larger, more classically "Harley" XLCH as his personal street bike, or so the story goes.

There's a degree of irony to that. The XLCR may have been Davidson's masterpiece, but it failed to turn heads or open wallets in its day. Manufactured from 1977 to 1979, fewer than 4,000 XLCRs were ever built. American riders generally looked upon it with scorn, favoring cheaper, zippier Japanese models that, per many observers, Harley was trying and failing to imitate.

These days, however, the XLCR has completely reversed its rep, with glowing articles and major auction prices to prove it. Mecum Auctions lavishes praise on the design, which is fair enough, given that the highly collectible bike routinely sells for six or seven times its $3,595 debut price. What changed? How did the XLCR go from lackluster to legendary over the course of four decades?