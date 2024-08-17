10 Motorcycles To Consider For A Custom Chopper Build

Modifying motorcycles to make more speed by reducing weight is a tradition stretching back to before WWII. These "bob jobs" or "bobbers" strip anything not necessary, leaving a lighter and nimbler machine behind. After WWII, former G.I.s who became accustomed to riding the Harley-Davidson WLAs in Europe were able to pick them up dirt cheap and started customizing them much in the bobber tradition but taking things to an extreme. The trend of highly customized bikes evolved into a style coming out of California involving ludicrously long forks, extra tall sissy bars, and intricate custom paint, and the bikes are called choppers.

Choppers generally have the least possible equipment remaining on the motorcycle and go so far as to have few of the original parts. The frames are extensively modified and often carry engines with significant performance modifications, although many are unmodified. It can be hard to define choppers as so much personalization goes into building one.

Creating a chopper requires significant skill. I am a long-time rider as well as a professional mechanic with a lot of motorcycle experience. However, I have never attempted to build a chopper as I know how much work goes into them, and I am most impressed with the skills of those who do. Daunting as it may be, you must start with something, and some bikes are just better suited than others. Therefore, these motorcycles might make a perfect chopper for your next custom build.

