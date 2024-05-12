Differences Between Honda CB750 & CR750 Motorcycles

The naming conventions for motorcycles can be a little tricky to understand. Each company seems to have its own code for the type, engine size, and feature set of each bike in its lineup. To make matters worse, these naming conventions tend to change between generations. This makes it that much harder to know the difference between certain motorcycle models that, for one reason or another, have as little as a single letter distinguishing them from their peers — especially when that manufacturer has decades of different models to sort through.

Honda has been the best-selling motorcycle company in the world for over 50 years. The company has made dozens of different bikes over that period and, while many of them enjoyed global consumption and are now considered classics — some of which are surprisingly cheap even today — there have been a few rare models where only a handful of them were ever made.

The Honda CB750 and CR750 are perfect examples of this. Two bikes that came out only a few months apart, and which share an almost identical 750cc engine, but have two different ever-so-slightly designations. So what is the difference between these two bikes, and what are each of their stories?