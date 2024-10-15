Harley-Davidson Dyna Vs. Softail: What's The Difference Between These Frame Types?

Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been around for over a century, and in that time, the brand behind them has found new ways to innovate in terms of looks and function. Harleys can come in a range of colors, there are numerous Harley engines out there to choose from, and there are a few different frame types to consider, among other aspects, when preparing to drop some cash on a new ride.

Different Harley-Davidson frame types offer different riding experiences, which is why choosing the right one is so important. Want a classic look but don't need maximum comfort for long rides? The rigid Hardtail is the one for you. What about something lighter that doesn't compromise on speed or maneuverability? Then your best bet is a Sportster. Two of the more popular modern frame types are the Dyna and the Softail, but the differences between them aren't so well-known among casual Harley fans.

Here are the biggest takeaways regarding the Dyna and Softail Harley-Davidson frame types.