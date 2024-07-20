Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Vs. Softail: What's The Difference?

Softail motorcycles distinguish themselves from hardtails with their implementation of rear suspension. Engineer and Harley enthusiast, Bill Davis was the visionary who ultimately kicked off the work on the Softail in 1974, designing and refining a frame, which he dubbed the "Sub Shock," and sold through his own company — Road Worx. In 1982, after years of trying to agree terms with Harley Davidson designers, he sold the design and associated materials to the company. The FXST Softail arrived the very next year.

The Heritage Softail made its debut in 1986, and now, almost forty years later, the Softail is a mainstay of Harley-Davidson in a variety of different guises. It's unsurprising that the style took off, with many riders eschewing the Hardtail's lack of suspension in its favor. As such, Harley Softails include the Fat Boy, Street Bob, and the Softail Standard. Like most Harleys, softails are cruiser-styled, and they're great options for riders who want to stay in the saddle for longer periods in relative comfort.

While cruisers aren't necessarily the most elegant machines to handle and can be heavy (as any rider of the 699-pound 2018 Fat Boy pictured here will know), they're popular rides, and the Heritage Softail Classic and Softail Standard each offer something a bit different to potential customers beyond their aesthetics. Let's compare crucial aspects of both models, including their specs, prices, and the range of customization options available to each.