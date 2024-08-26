What Is A Harley-Davidson Dyna And When Was The Frame Discontinued?

Harley-Davidson motorcycles endure as some of the most beloved of all time, and much of this comes down to one key element: customization. Harley's bikes can be near-entirely tailored to the individual rider, from the aesthetic elements to those pertaining to performance. Even the body style can be selected, with Harley's hardtail and softail body options being the most general categories the brand has to offer. For many years, the Harley-Davidson Dyna was a standout among the company's customizable bikes, to the degree that it remains talked about and revered long after its farewell.

Advertisement

The Dyna came to fruition back in 1991, with the Harley FXDB Sturgis serving as a fusion of the Sportster and Touring models of the day and combining tried-and-true and innovative elements. Outfitted with a Big Twin engine on a traditional frame, the Dyna won many riders over with its twin-shock rear suspension system, which proved sturdy yet flexible enough for comfort while riding. Not to mention, the Big Twin allowed for impressive power and performance on the road.

Further bolstering the popularity of the Dyna was the FX drama series "Sons of Anarchy," where the bikes were featured prominently throughout its seven seasons. Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) FXD Dyna Super Glide in particular is now one of the most famous Harleys from movies and television.

Advertisement

Sadly, for the Dyna supporters, in 2017 it was retired by Harley-Davidson. If the Dyna was and is so solid and popular, why did Harley-Davidson send it off into the sunset?