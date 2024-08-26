What Is A Harley-Davidson Dyna And When Was The Frame Discontinued?
Harley-Davidson motorcycles endure as some of the most beloved of all time, and much of this comes down to one key element: customization. Harley's bikes can be near-entirely tailored to the individual rider, from the aesthetic elements to those pertaining to performance. Even the body style can be selected, with Harley's hardtail and softail body options being the most general categories the brand has to offer. For many years, the Harley-Davidson Dyna was a standout among the company's customizable bikes, to the degree that it remains talked about and revered long after its farewell.
The Dyna came to fruition back in 1991, with the Harley FXDB Sturgis serving as a fusion of the Sportster and Touring models of the day and combining tried-and-true and innovative elements. Outfitted with a Big Twin engine on a traditional frame, the Dyna won many riders over with its twin-shock rear suspension system, which proved sturdy yet flexible enough for comfort while riding. Not to mention, the Big Twin allowed for impressive power and performance on the road.
Further bolstering the popularity of the Dyna was the FX drama series "Sons of Anarchy," where the bikes were featured prominently throughout its seven seasons. Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) FXD Dyna Super Glide in particular is now one of the most famous Harleys from movies and television.
Sadly, for the Dyna supporters, in 2017 it was retired by Harley-Davidson. If the Dyna was and is so solid and popular, why did Harley-Davidson send it off into the sunset?
What led to the Dyna's retirement?
Considering all its positives, the Harley-Davidson Dyna doesn't seem like a motorcycle to go out of style. It was powerful, capable of tweaking to one's personal taste, and a fine compromise between rigidity and comfort. Of course, there's also the fact that it was immensely popular with motorcycle enthusiasts. So, what led Harley to phase it out in 2017?
One of the most cited reasons is a marketing one, being Harley's need to seek out new customer demographics. Focus shifted to female and younger riders, as well as those in urban areas. Compared to newer offerings, Dynas were comparatively heavier, less maneuverable, and not as accessible to new riders.
Moving into more technical explanations, another major factor said to have caused the downfall of the Dyna is the introduction of the powerful Milwaukee-Eight engine. It burst onto the scene in 2016, and due to its larger size, it needed a more rigid frame, making it incompatible with the Dynas of the time. Also, as the overall Harley catalog progressed around the Dyna, it became somewhat antiquated and faded into the background, despite its more reasonable price point and ability to be worked on easily. In 2018, it was assimilated into the wider Softail line of motorcycles.
Though it went out with a whimper rather than a roar, the Dyna will endure as a one of the most successful Harley-Davidson motorcycles in history and a key part of the company's past. Without it, the brand, its reputation for reliability and customizability, and its public image wouldn't be the same.