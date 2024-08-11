Harley-Davidson Hardtail Vs. Softail: What's The Difference Between These Frame Types?

There's perhaps no bigger name in the United States motorcycle game than Harley-Davidson. The company has been around since 1903 and, in the more than 100 years since, has introduced riders to plenty of cool, powerful, and timeless motorcycles — plus, a single Harley-Davidson scooter called the Topper. Along the way, a few have stood out as Harley-Davidson's most successful motorcycles in history, scoring the company some sweet profits and positive word of mouth. One of the many good things enthusiasts have to say about the iconic manufacturer pertains to the variety found within its motorcycle offerings.

While they all maintain a certain Harley-Davidson quintessential design, not all of the company's many different models and categories resemble each other. They can feature a host of different colors, handlebar layouts, exhaust styles, and a whole lot more, affording buyers the chance to build the bike of their dreams within their budget. Among the more noticeable customization options to consider is the frame style, of which Harley has multiple. One of the most important distinctions to make is between the softail and hardtail varieties, which each come with different specs and accommodations. For those curious, these are the key differences between Harley-Davidson's hardtail and softail motorcycle frames.

