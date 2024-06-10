11 Of The Most Successful Harley-Davidson Motorcycles In History

At the turn of the 20th century, William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson began attaching single-cylinder engines to bicycles, and in 1903, they founded their legendary company: Harley-Davidson. For more than 120 years, the company has been developing and producing some of the most iconic and exceptional motorcycles ever made.

Success, of course, is relative and can be measured in various ways. Here, we have chosen a few key metrics and indicators to allow us to quantify the success of each motorcycle we have chosen. We will consider sales figures, years in production, and overall influence on the industry and popular culture. By focusing on these metrics, we can tell the story of some of the best bikes Harley-Davidson has to offer.

Our list features numerous groundbreaking models that set new standards and paved the way for future technological breakthroughs. From early innovations like the Model J to modern marvels like the LiveWire, each motorcycle has offered something unique and continued the brand's enduring legacy and illustrious history.

Join us as we explore 11 of the most successful Harley-Davidson motorcycles in history. In doing so, we will uncover the stories behind the bikes. We will investigate their origins, analyze their design, evaluate their performance, and appraise their legacy. Through this journey, we aim to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these iconic models and admire their enduring appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.