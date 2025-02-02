6 Of The Fastest Cruiser Motorcycles, Ranked By Top Speed
Different riders want different things from their motorcycles. Some prefer a bike that's low-maintenance — you buy it, hop on, and it just works without you doing too much. Others prioritize reliability. They want a bike that won't break down easily and can last for years with proper care. Then, there are those who really just crave an adrenaline rush every time they hit the road, and want the motorcycle with the most powerful engine.
Fast bikes aren't for everyone. Riding one requires a mix of skill and confidence. You need to be bold enough to push the bike to its limits while having the expertise to handle it safely. In the wrong hands, a fast bike can lead to accidents, or worse, it just sits idle in a garage without the rider realizing its true potential. These machines are built for performance, and they really shine when the person who rides them knows how to channel their power.
While cruisers are typically built for comfort — with low seat heights, relaxed riding positions, and just enough speed and torque to get you where you need to go — some manufacturers are intent on showing the market that they can offer both comfort and impressive speed. Let's take a look at some of them.
Moto Guzzi California 1400 Custom (130 MPH)
It's a shame this particular bike is no longer in production because it remains one of the best cruisers money can buy. But there's no way we can talk about this custom bike without starting at the very beginning. It's an offshoot of the Moto Guzzi California, which was first introduced in 1971. Over the years, because of its classic design and impressive performance, it quickly developed a reputation as the most famous Italian bike in the world.
However, in 2013, Moto Guzzi decided it was time to switch it up. They shaved off excess weight and upgraded the 1,155cc engine to a 1,380cc engine, making it the largest twin-cylinder engine developed in Europe at the time. It was also the first custom bike to feature MGCT traction control and multimap Ride by Wire technology. This setup allows you to choose from three power delivery modes: Veloce, Turismo, and Pioggia. Paired with cruise control and ABS, these features make it easy to adapt to various conditions, whether you're going for a sporty feel, touring, or riding in the rain.
Now, back to the engine: the powerful transverse V-twin engine can rev 0 to 60 MPH in just 3.7 seconds, which is just as fast as some Ferraris. You can push this bike as far as 130MPH. At 6,500 RPM, this cruiser delivers 96 horsepower and 120 Nm of torque at 2,750 RPM, all with surprisingly low vibrations. Although it weighs about 701 pounds, it is surprisingly easy to handle on the road, especially around corners. Plus, the Brembo brakes also help you come to a quick stop without having to pull down too hard on the lever.
Triumph Rocket 3 R (140MPH)
Coming in as the successor to the already impressive Rocket III Roadster, this new generation is proof that a comfortable cruiser can also be an absolute powerhouse. The first thing you'll notice about the Rocket 3 R is its distinctive design. It has a muscular fuel tank with a stripped-back body style that makes no attempt to hide its massive engine. There are three chrome exhaust headers running down the right side that are impossible to miss, and the twin LED headlights give it a kind of aggressive, modern face.
Under its bold exterior, this cruiser packs serious improvements over its predecessor. The new 2,458cc three-cylinder engine (up from the Rocket III's 2,294cc) still holds the title for the largest motorcycle engine in production. This powerplant delivers 180 BHP at around 7,000 RPM and 163 lb-ft of torque, which is about 11 percent more than the previous model. What's really clever is that Triumph managed to make the Rocket 3 R weigh 641 pounds, making it 88 pounds lighter, which transforms the way it handles and performs.
All this engineering translates to impressive performance on the road. The Rocket 3 R can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2.73 seconds, with a top speed of 140 MPH. It comes equipped with modern features like cornering ABS and traction control that helps you manage its considerable power. The riding position is also comfortable, with mid-mounted foot controls and handlebars that don't make you stretch too far forward. This means you can enjoy both relaxed cruising and more spirited riding whenever you decide to switch things up.
Evoke 6061-GT (143MPH)
The electric cruiser market is quietly gaining momentum with exciting models like the Evoke 6061-GT. For speed enthusiasts, this bike is evidence that electric engines can go toe-to-toe with combustion engines in both performance and appeal. It is powered by an electric motor that produces 90 kW, which is equivalent to 121 horsepower. According to Evoke, this bike can reach a top speed of 140 MPH, making it one of the fastest electric cruisers available.
Unlike traditional cruisers that gradually build power as you rev through the gears, the 6061-GT's electric motor provides its full torque the moment you twist the throttle. This instant power makes it incredibly quick, shooting from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. To keep all that power under control, the bike comes equipped with an advanced traction control system that prevents wheel spin and helps you manage the torque more safely, especially during rapid starts or on slippery surfaces. In terms of design, the 6061-GT merges classic and modern elements. Its aluminum frame gives it a bold and muscular appearance, while features like LED lights and a fully digital dashboard reflect the bike's modern, high-tech nature.
However, one of the biggest worries with electric vehicles has always been how far you can go before needing to recharge. The 6061-GT tackles this head-on with an impressive range of up to 410 miles on a single charge, putting it on par with many gas-powered cruisers. Even better, it uses advanced battery tech that lets you fully recharge in just 30 minutes at compatible AC or DC charging stations. Of course, the convenience of this feature depends on how many charging stations are available in your area, which is something to keep in mind when planning your rides.
Ducati Diavel V4 (155MPH)
At the heart of this motorcycle is a powerful 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces an impressive 168 horsepower and is capable of hitting a top speed of 155 MPH. Beyond the numbers, it delivers power with the kind of refinement and character Ducati is known for. Its V4 configuration ensures smooth power delivery while preserving that signature Ducati rumble, which is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
When it comes to handling, the Diavel V4 offers impressive control thanks to its well-engineered chassis design. Despite its long and low cruiser-style frame, the bike handles with impressive agility. This level of control is matched by its braking power. The Brembo brake system, equipped with dual 330mm discs, delivers superbike-level stopping performance. When you combine this braking capability with the ABS, you get a bike that gives riders the confidence to explore its performance potential while providing a crucial safety net.
The Diavel V4's technology package is also worth highlighting. Its 5-inch TFT display offers sharp, easy-to-read information in any lighting, and the backlit switchgear makes nighttime riding easy. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect your smartphone and then manage music, calls, and navigation without having to take your hands off the handlebars. Additionally, the bike features four ride modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet, giving you enough options for different riding conditions and preferences.
Even with all its power and advanced tech features, Ducati has made sure the Diavel V4 is comfortable to ride. The seat gives great support for both the rider and passenger, and its design keeps you relaxed even on long trips. The cruise control system makes highway rides easier, and the carefully tuned windscreen helps block wind and debris.
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 (160MPH)
The FXDR 114 is part of Harley-Davidson's Softail lineup, and at first glance, you know this bike was built for performance and speed. With a top speed of 160 MPH, it's one of the fastest cruisers still in production. Unlike the more laid-back appearance of traditional cruisers, the FXDR 114 adopts a drag-bike aesthetic with its low, aggressive profile and muscular stance. The most striking feature is its massive 240mm rear tire, which undeniably adds to the bike's tough look but mostly contributes to how stable the bike is, especially when accelerating hard.
Under the hood, the FXDR 114 packs a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 1,868cc engine that delivers 119 ft-lbs of torque at just 3,500 rpm. It's lighter than many cruisers, thanks to features like its aluminum swingarm, which improves handling and makes it easier to maneuver. That said, at around 668 pounds, it still has some heft, which you might feel at lower speeds, but it becomes less noticeable as you pick up pace.
The riding position is forward-leaning, which might not be everyone's cup of tea for long trips, but it's great for quick, fun rides. The suspension also performs well, giving the bike a surprising agility for a cruiser, especially when taking corners. On the tech side, the FXDR 114 comes with keyless ignition, a clear digital display, and standard ABS for extra safety and control. There's even a USB port to keep your devices charged.
Finally, as fun as riding a fast bike can be, it's still very risky. It's good to be confident, but don't get too cocky. Make sure you always wear the right gear when riding these powerful bikes — or any motorcycle at all. And while you're at it, consider installing a crash bar for extra protection.
Yamaha VMAX (170MPH)
There are generally two types of riders: speed heads that want to move to point B from A as fast as they can and those that prefer enjoying the journey at a more relaxed pace. Cruiser enthusiasts fall into the latter category, but who says you can't enjoy the best of both worlds? There's a less popular category of motorcycles that are referred to as musclebikes or performance cruisers. These bikes give you the relaxed riding of cruiser motorcycles and the fiery acceleration of sportbikes. A prime example is the Yamaha VMAX.
Powering this performance cruiser is a 1,679cc V4 engine that pumps out an impressive 197 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful production cruisers ever built. Yamaha's engineers gave this bike a unique V-Boost technology that kicks in at higher RPMs, delivering an extra surge of power that feels like engaging an afterburner. On this bike, you can go as far as 170 MPH.
Despite its impressive performance numbers, this is still a bike you can ride to work or take on long weekend trips. The low-slung seat, wide handlebars, and well-balanced chassis make it more manageable than you might expect from a bike with this much power. Equally impressive is the stopping power this cruiser affords you. It's equipped with high-performance brake components, including dual front discs with 6-piston calipers and standard ABS.
Muscle superbike aside, the VMAX doesn't neglect its cruiser roots. The riding position is comfortable, with well-placed controls that make long rides enjoyable. The seat provides excellent support, and the tank-mounted instruments give you all the information you need while maintaining that classic cruiser look. Sadly, this cruiser was discontinued in 2020 and is no longer in production.