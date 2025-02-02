6 Of The Fastest Cruiser Motorcycles, Ranked By Top Speed

Different riders want different things from their motorcycles. Some prefer a bike that's low-maintenance — you buy it, hop on, and it just works without you doing too much. Others prioritize reliability. They want a bike that won't break down easily and can last for years with proper care. Then, there are those who really just crave an adrenaline rush every time they hit the road, and want the motorcycle with the most powerful engine.

Fast bikes aren't for everyone. Riding one requires a mix of skill and confidence. You need to be bold enough to push the bike to its limits while having the expertise to handle it safely. In the wrong hands, a fast bike can lead to accidents, or worse, it just sits idle in a garage without the rider realizing its true potential. These machines are built for performance, and they really shine when the person who rides them knows how to channel their power.

While cruisers are typically built for comfort — with low seat heights, relaxed riding positions, and just enough speed and torque to get you where you need to go — some manufacturers are intent on showing the market that they can offer both comfort and impressive speed. Let's take a look at some of them.

