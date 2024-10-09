How Fast Is The Triumph Rocket 3 Storm Motorcycle And How Much HP Does It Have?

There are plenty of things to love about Triumph motorcycles. Despite being around for about a century and a half, one thing's for sure — Triumph been known to churn out some pretty stylish bikes. From the pre-war 1936 Tiger 80, which stopped production earlier than it should have, to the 2024 Rocket 3 Storm of today, there are plenty of riders who are willing to pay a premium for its stylish motorcycles. But, the 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 isn't just a pretty face that is made for display, it also has the speed and power to boot.

In August 2003, the original Rocket III launched with an already-intense 2,294 cc engine that won "Machine of the Year" by Motorcycle News at the 2004 NEC Motorcycle Show. Two decades later, it's still holding its own against some of the newer models in the market. In recent times, Triumph has swapped out the Roman numerals for the numerical 3 with the Rocket 3, as well as upped the ante with a 2,458 cc engine, which joins our list of one of the largest displacement motorcycle engines gracing the roads today.

Considered to some as a Harley-Davidson Sportster alternative, one of the many things that makes the Rocket 3's engine special is its impressive acceleration. But — how fast can it actually go?

