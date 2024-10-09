How Fast Is The Triumph Rocket 3 Storm Motorcycle And How Much HP Does It Have?
There are plenty of things to love about Triumph motorcycles. Despite being around for about a century and a half, one thing's for sure — Triumph been known to churn out some pretty stylish bikes. From the pre-war 1936 Tiger 80, which stopped production earlier than it should have, to the 2024 Rocket 3 Storm of today, there are plenty of riders who are willing to pay a premium for its stylish motorcycles. But, the 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 isn't just a pretty face that is made for display, it also has the speed and power to boot.
In August 2003, the original Rocket III launched with an already-intense 2,294 cc engine that won "Machine of the Year" by Motorcycle News at the 2004 NEC Motorcycle Show. Two decades later, it's still holding its own against some of the newer models in the market. In recent times, Triumph has swapped out the Roman numerals for the numerical 3 with the Rocket 3, as well as upped the ante with a 2,458 cc engine, which joins our list of one of the largest displacement motorcycle engines gracing the roads today.
Considered to some as a Harley-Davidson Sportster alternative, one of the many things that makes the Rocket 3's engine special is its impressive acceleration. But — how fast can it actually go?
How fast can the Triumph Rocket 3 Storm go?
According to Triumph, the Rocket 3 GT can reach around 138 mph (or 222 km/h). However, it's important to note that some speed demons have been able to push it a little further with some adjustments and under certain conditions.
In 2024, Bennetts BikeSocial revealed during their Triumph Rocket Launch that the Rocket 3 GT could actually reach up to 161.588 mph (or roughly about 260 km/h). Some adjustments made by the fastest Rocket 3 on the tarmac included a fitted turbo that significantly upped the horsepower. During its trials, some other factors that affected the max output were being able to drive in a straight line on a flat surface, the weight of the rider, and the reduced overall drag.
While this speed doesn't necessarily hold a candle to the absurdity of one of the world's fastest motorcycles like the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, which can go up to 249 mph, it's still pretty fast for a street-legal bike. Not to mention, its size makes it a great motorcycle option for larger riders who need more room for optimal riding comfort with its interchangeable seats and a slew of useful accessories.
How much HP does the Triumph Rocket 3 Storm have?
In 2019, Triumph pushed the boundaries for what its motorcycles can do with a demonstration in Cartagena, Spain, by going from 0 to 60 mph in as fast as 2.73 seconds with the Rocket 3. While this monstrous speed was made possible with special circumstances, such as removing the mirrors and number plate holder, Triumph reiterates that the record was made with a near-production setup. So, how much horsepower did it need to have to make this possible? As of 2024, both Triumph Rocket 3 Storm GT has a whopping 182 hp at 7,000 rpm, with the Rocket 3 Storm R reaching 179.5 hp at 7,000 rpm, which is similar to the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally.
With only a $600 price difference, the Rocket 3 GT (MY24) falls a few notches in terms of power. Retailing at $25,195, the Rocket 3 GT (MT 24) 2,500 cc engine clocks in at 165 hp at 6,000 rpm. The Rocket 3 R (MY24) also has a slightly lower horsepower at 164 hp at 6,000 rpm. That said, not everyone requires the monstrous power that the Triumph Rocket 3 Storm has to offer (or can manage the eye-watering price tag). Thankfully, there is a broad range of Triumph modern classic motorcycles available in 2024. Starting at $4,995 with the Speed 400, you have plenty of relatively affordable motorcycle options that still look, sound, and run beautifully.