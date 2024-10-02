I Took The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally To The Test Track, But The RS Stole The Show

This journey also marked my first time using a motorcycle's cruise control for extended periods. While I always test how cruise works on loaner bikes, this time around I actually needed to give my right wrist and grip some breathers after hours on the road. And in all honestly, my back and knees also started to ache regularly, so I stood up repeatedly to stretch out the old bones. Another reminder to cut out the slouching, perhaps...

During the periods when we left the cooler coastline behind and needed to traverse long, straight sections of California's central valley, I definitely started to miss an enclosed automobile with air conditioning. Although the Rally's fairings purposefully route fresh air toward the seat, the V4 still radiates enough heat that I occasionally scooted back on the pillion pad, too.

My mind wandered, flitting between nerves about the V4 S on track at Laguna Seca and plans for future trips, theories about the state of automotive journalism as a whole, and how stories should focus more on how the vehicles allow for experiences—much as the Rally's range and capability allowed us to explore a few portions of backroad that I simply cannot reveal in print (even on the internet). That range proved fairly realistic, as I kept track of fuel economy. We played it safe, yet consistently achieved over 240 miles per tank including city, highway, and sporty riding.

