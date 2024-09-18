What Are Motorcycle Crash Bars And Are They Worth Installing?

Let's be honest, there's nothing that can top the feeling of flying down a highway with your hand on the throttle of a motorcycle and the sun on your face. The feeling of driving a motorcycle is the closest you get to freedom on the open road, which also means that there is literally nothing between you and the open road. As exhilarating as it would have been to take Hagrid's flying motorcycle out for a spin, even that magically fused bucket of bolts experienced quite the horrendous crash at the end. Because motorcycles are inherently lightweight to maximize speed and maneuverability, they are equipped with basic safety features that do little to reduce a driver's exposure to potential hazards. So what additional mechanisms are utilized to protect both the driver and the body of the motorcycle itself?

Motorcycle crash bars are configured to safeguard the gasoline tank, engine, and other critical parts from impacts during an accident. Also known as engine guards, these metal bars are formed to fit the shape of the motorcycle's body while functioning as reinforcement to its components and a shield to the driver's lower body. Depending on the quality and whether additional accessories are included, the price of crash bars can range from $80 to as high as $352. Yet when it comes to effectiveness during accidents, the average performance of crash bars tends to vary depending on the magnitude of the accident.

[Featured image by KTM AG via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]