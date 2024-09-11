What Motorcycle Does Hagrid Ride In Harry Potter?

Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) is widely adored among "Harry Potter" fans for more reasons than one. Other than being generally kind and providing guidance to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his companions throughout the films, he's quite a unique character. He tends to his fantastical garden, befriends fascinating creatures of all shapes and sizes, and boasts deep knowledge of the magical world. Not to mention, he knows how to ride in style. As seen in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Hagrid is known to drive around on a flying motorcycle.

Though the magical qualities of Hagrid's — formerly Sirius Black's (Gary Oldman) — motorbike are purely works of fiction, the bike itself is anything but. He rides around on a 1959 Triumph T120 Bonneville, which is recognized as a two-wheeled classic. Named after the home of countless motorcycle speed runs, the Bonneville Salt Flats of Utah, these bikes came equipped with 649cc 46 horsepower twin-cylinder engines and four-speed manual transmissions. This allowed these bikes to hit around 115 mph hour in their stock configuration, which was quite impressive for the era. It certainly showed how far Triumph had come since its very first motorcycle.

The '59 Bonneville might not be one of the most stylish Triumph motorcycles ever designed, but it remains iconic all the same for its speed and place at the start of the legendary Bonneville lineage. Unfortunately, the bike only appeared in the first "Harry Potter" movie, with a different bike taking its place in a later film.

