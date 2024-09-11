What Motorcycle Does Hagrid Ride In Harry Potter?
Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) is widely adored among "Harry Potter" fans for more reasons than one. Other than being generally kind and providing guidance to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his companions throughout the films, he's quite a unique character. He tends to his fantastical garden, befriends fascinating creatures of all shapes and sizes, and boasts deep knowledge of the magical world. Not to mention, he knows how to ride in style. As seen in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Hagrid is known to drive around on a flying motorcycle.
Though the magical qualities of Hagrid's — formerly Sirius Black's (Gary Oldman) — motorbike are purely works of fiction, the bike itself is anything but. He rides around on a 1959 Triumph T120 Bonneville, which is recognized as a two-wheeled classic. Named after the home of countless motorcycle speed runs, the Bonneville Salt Flats of Utah, these bikes came equipped with 649cc 46 horsepower twin-cylinder engines and four-speed manual transmissions. This allowed these bikes to hit around 115 mph hour in their stock configuration, which was quite impressive for the era. It certainly showed how far Triumph had come since its very first motorcycle.
The '59 Bonneville might not be one of the most stylish Triumph motorcycles ever designed, but it remains iconic all the same for its speed and place at the start of the legendary Bonneville lineage. Unfortunately, the bike only appeared in the first "Harry Potter" movie, with a different bike taking its place in a later film.
Hagrid rides a different bike later in the franchise
The 1959 Triumph T120 Bonneville is a celebrated motorcycle, just as "Harry Potter" is a celebrated franchise. Sadly for those hoping to find out that the classic bike got more screen time than its brief appearance in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," that isn't the case. Even though Hagrid once again takes his motorbike for a spin in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," this time with Harry Potter himself riding in his sidecar, the bike has changed in a big way.
For the first of the two "Deathly Hallows" films, Hagrid rides a 2009 Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Classic C5. Of course, there was some specific modeling done to make it appear as the same bike as the one seen in "The Sorcerer's Stone." Additionally, the sidecar was also a modern creation meant to have a more classic look. The company Watsonian Squire, which has been producing sidecars since 1912, brought it to life, maintaining a more mid-20th century look to match the bike it's attached to. In the years since the motorcycle appeared on the big screen, it has toured various museums and exhibits, including taking a pit stop at the Museum of Liverpool in 2016.
Even though it's technically two different motorcycles, Hagrid's bike remains an unforgettable part of "Harry Potter" lore. There's likely an argument to be made that even with limited time on screen, it's among the most famous movie motorcycles of all time.