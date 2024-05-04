What To Consider When Looking For The Safest Motorcycles To Ride

How your bike is designed and engineered can make all the difference in your overall safety on the road. While there are important tips every new motorcycle rider should know, safety starts with the foundational design of the bike you purchase, including its build quality and features, including anti-lock brakes (ABS) and traction control. Stability is one of the first things you should consider when shopping for a bike. A motorcycle's structural design — frame, weight distribution, and center of gravity — all play a role in determining how stable it'll be on the road. Having a low center of gravity will enhance its stability, making it easier to handle at lower speeds and during sharp turns.

If you're putting safety first when looking for a motorcycle, ABS is an essential feature. According to the National Institutes of Health, ABS lowered motorcyclists' involvement in fatal crashes by 22% per 10,000 registered vehicles. The reason ABS is so effective in keeping riders safe is that it prevents wheels from locking during braking, preventing skids, and allowing drivers to maintain control during sudden stops. These brakes work in a variety of conditions and are especially effective on slippery roads where the risk of skidding or losing traction is higher. Stability control monitoring systems also play an important role, assisting with curves when traditional ABS might be ineffective.

Traction control systems are another safety feature that complements ABS. These systems work by adjusting the power output to the rear wheel, helping it maintain an adequate grip on the road. When considering safety features, it can be helpful to become familiar with the difference between traction control and stability control.