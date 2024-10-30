8 Of The Most Powerful Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Made

In 1952, Suzuki introduced its humble entry into the automotive field with the Power Free, a 36cc two-stroke auxiliary engine attached to a bicycle. The company had been operating since 1909 but clearly felt it was on to something; by 1954, it had changed its name from Suzuki Loom Manufacturing to Suzuki Motor Co.

Advertisement

Since then, Suzuki has competed fiercely with Kawasaki, Honda, and Yamaha for motorcycle supremacy. These battles have taken place on the streets, racetracks, and markets of Japan and the wider world. The company scored a TT championship in 1962, just in time for the power race amongst manufacturers to begin heating up.

After more than half a century, Suzuki is still among the top performance motorcycle producers. The former (and future?) champion of the fastest production motorcycle title Suzuki Hayabusa is nothing short of a legend, and that's to say nothing of the brand's vaunted GSX and GSX-R lines.

Join us as we explore Suzuki's history of power and performance in our list of eight of the most powerful Suzuki motorcycles ever made.

Advertisement