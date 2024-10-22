Every Major Sport Touring Motorcycle On The Market Today

Supersport motorcycles like the Kawasaki Ninja or Yamaha R-Series offer a thrilling experience and incredible performance at the expense of comfort. These bikes might be the fastest around a track, but they make little concession to anything other than being blisteringly fast, sleek, and aerodynamic handling machines.

Lightweight seats with minimal padding, aggressive riding posture, a lack of luggage, and almost no recognition that a passenger might be onboard contribute to making supersport bikes super fun to ride but downright painful for extended journeys.

Fortunately, the market recognizes the need for thrilling capability in a package that won't numb your hands and twist your muscles into a pretzel. Sport-touring motorcycles represent the best of both worlds: pulse-pounding performance along with comfort and features that make extended riding not only tolerable but downright luxurious.

Sport-touring motorcycles come in different shapes and sizes. Some are geared toward adventure riding with high-ground clearances, while others are bonafide knee draggers that do everything possible to put the "sport" in sport-touring while remaining comfortable to ride.

Join us as we review the state of the sport-tourer, checking out the features, improvements, and additions to the latest from today's major manufacturers.