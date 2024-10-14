10 Of The Fastest Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

Debuting in 1985, the Yamaha V-Max is the motorcycle that inspired Cloud Strife's getaway bike in "Final Fantasy VII." But in real life, the distinctive drag demon carved itself a reputation for wild power in a muscle-cruiser package.

The V-Max endured for 10 generations over 35 years, during which time its displacement bumped from the 1985 model's 1,198cc to the final 2020 model's 1,679cc. A claimed 170 to 200 hp (the 2010 model made 173.9 hp at 9,000 RPM and 113 lb-ft of torque in a Cycleworld test) gives it superbike numbers. Somewhat hampered by its 683-pound weight, the V-Max doesn't have the flickability of a supersport, but it was built for the drag strip rather than the twisties.

Its not-so-secret weapon: a liquid-cooled double overhead cam (DOHC) V4 engine. That's right, the V in V-max stands for its engine configuration, but unlike most Vs in the motorcycling world, this one doesn't have a "twin" after it.

There is some debate over the V-Max's actual top speed. Yamaha governed the motorcycle at 138 mph (222 kph), but it is estimated that the V-Max could attain up to 170 mph (274 kph) unfettered.

The V-Max's ambiguous top speed places it on the low end of our list, but make no mistake, saying it is fast is an understatement. Just ask its 10.11 second quarter-mile time.

[Featured image by Ramsha Darvha via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]