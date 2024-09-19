The Real-Life Yamaha Motorcycle That Inspired Final Fantasy 7's Signature Bike

The "Final Fantasy" gaming franchise is nothing short of a dynasty. The series has been around since 1987 and quickly became a role-playing game favorite. Now, knee-deep in the 21st century, it remains one of the most widely known and adored sagas in the gaming world, with several legendary pieces of iconography. One of the most prominent is the Hardy-Daytona motorcycle, which takes center stage in 1997's "Final Fantasy 7" and its 2020 remake as Cloud Strife's (Steve Burton, Cody Christian) ride of choice.

Though it seems the Hardy-Daytona could fit right among the coolest motorcycles in all of science fiction, it has a far more real-world connection. The January 1998 issue of Computer and Video Games Magazine says that the bike is inspired by the Yamaha V-Max. Introduced in 1985, the V-Max of the era was a solid bike. Featuring a 1,198-cubic-centimeter engine and a manual five-speed transmission, it packed 140 horsepower and 84.63 pound-feet of torque, and could reach a top speed of over 150 mph. Later iterations rank among the fastest motorcycles Yamaha ever built, though the V-Max was retired in 2020.

Chatter regarding the Hardy-Daytona being influenced by the V-Max hasn't endured throughout the years. However, that hasn't stopped some "Final Fantasy VII" fans from going with it in a major way.

