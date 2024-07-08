10 Of The Coolest Motorcycles In All Of Science Fiction

Science fiction usually functions as a way to comment on modern society by envisioning what it might look like in the future. Contemporary societal ills may be exaggerated to point out how dire the situation is in the present day, and new technologies help fill out the world-building to sell this strange yet familiar reality. Even in the future, people need ways to get around, and sci-fi flicks haven't disappointed in envisioning what the future of transportation might look like.

While there are plenty of cool sci-fi tanks out there, civilian vehicles like cars that soar through the air are also commonly found in science-fiction projects. Some of the best flying cars appear in movies like "Blade Runner" and "Back to the Future." Four-wheeled vehicles are fine and dandy, but there are bound to be audience members wondering what the future of motorcycles might look like. If nothing else, futuristic-looking motorcycles are just cool to look at, and fortunately, plenty have graced the big screen over the years.

When making this list, we looked at motorcycles that specifically had a sci-fi bent to them. The 1990 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" is definitely cool, but that's a bike that already exists. We wanted motorcycles that pushed the boundaries of transportation in the future and perhaps even inspired folks to design their own bikes that look similar in real life. These are the sci-fi motorcycles that show that while society might change in the future, riding around on a cool motorcycle never gets old.