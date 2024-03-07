10 Star Wars Vehicles We Wish We Could Pilot
The Star Wars franchise features a vast galaxy filled with unique technologies. It also revolves around constant states of war and conflict, meaning that most of those technologies are centered around battle. Despite this, there are plenty of vehicles that would be extremely appealing to the average person — even if they have little use for high-powered weaponry.
Vehicles in Star Wars vary greatly in appearance, function, and power. Though there are plenty of civilian transports, the most well-known are usually meant for the battle-ready personnel of the Galactic Empire, resistance fighters from the Rebel Alliance, smugglers, or space pirates. Of course, average citizens can still use a space cruiser's weapons to clear out asteroids or defend themselves. Besides, there are plenty of other reasons to choose one vehicle over another, with size and visibility being notable deal-breakers among certain modes of transportation.
It's easy to pick out a few vehicles every Star Wars fan would love to fly. However, there are also quite a few that could be far more useful to those who have never even heard of Star Wars before. Of all the vehicles in the galaxy, here are 10 that would be especially great for anyone to take for a ride.
Gungan Bongo
The Gungan Bongo submarine is often overlooked amongst the heavily armed tanks and spacefaring starships found throughout the Star Wars franchise. However, this unique vehicle is practically unmatched when it comes to deep-sea exploration. Even in the dangerous waters of Naboo, a bongo submarine from "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" is able to survive attacks from ravenous fish with only minimal repairs required. Safety is far more of a guarantee in this ride than in most real submarines.
Speaking of real life, the Bongo would be an exceptional vehicle to have on Earth. Its bright lights and specialized cockpits allow passengers to see just about anything in front of them. The only notable downside is its lack of weapons — a flaw that mattered when used on its planet of origin but one that would hardly be of any concern on Earth.
While the Bongo doesn't make for a great military vehicle, it can find incredible use as a simple civilian transport or even a tourist attraction. Its unique design is certain to catch the eye of most onlookers while allowing for maneuverability and speed. It might not be able to do much outside of water, but few other Star Wars vehicles — if any — can match what the Bongo submarine is capable of while submerged.
Millennium Falcon
There's a good reason why the Millennium Falcon shows up so often in the Star Wars universe — not to mention outside of it, usually in miniature form. Despite being labeled "a piece of junk" in "Star Wars: A New Hope" by Luke Skywalker, the Millennium Falcon is still a highly capable customized starship that can perform tricky maneuvers while taking out hordes of Imperial foes. It's hardly comparable to the types of vehicles people label as junk in the real world, which is a common theme with most vehicles in the Star Wars franchise.
Though both iconic and popular, the Millennium Falcon does come with a few flaws that might make it tough to use. After so many modifications and battles, the ship can be unreliable and often requires a great deal of maintenance. It runs well once it's made to, but that could lead to some risky situations on re-entering the atmosphere or coming out of hyperspace.
These downsides can be resolved with a simple timeline change — using the Falcon as it was in Lando Calrissian's possession, as seen in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Without the extensive damage it has taken over the years, the past form of the Millennium Falcon is far more appealing to the eye and more reliable, to boot. While it might not reach the same heights of speed or firepower, the old Falcon will likely be a better choice of vehicle than the one everyone already knows.
TIE Defender
The TIE Defenders are some of the most unique vehicles in the Empire's arsenal, even when one doesn't consider its unique design. It's simply a better TIE fighter in nearly every way, including faster engines, stronger shields, and more powerful weaponry. Though the ships never reached much further than an experimental phase, avid fans of shows such as "Star Wars Rebels" and videogames like "Star Wars Squadrons" should already know how these fighters are almost entirely unmatched.
The most notable feature of the TIE Defender is its hyperdrive. Such devices are usually reserved for larger ships, but the Defender is able to make use of its own despite its relatively small size. On the off chance the pilot is having difficulty with more advanced maneuvers, they can escape most dangerous situations by simply jumping into hyperspace. This makes the Defender one of the most powerful and versatile ships found in the whole Star Wars galaxy.
As an experimental ship, there's always the possibility of major design flaws left undiscovered by its manufacturers. However, it likely shares the common issue of TIE fighters only having a good frontal view from their cockpits. Even with this in mind, the Defender is still an exceptional ship, especially when compared to most other starfighters in the franchise.
AT-RT Walker
The AT-RT Walker is far from the most iconic walker vehicle in the franchise, with that distinction being reserved for the AT-ST or AT-AT. Despite this, AT-RTs are able to outmaneuver their Imperial counterparts with lightweight bodies and impressive speed. AT-RTs sacrifice size for speed, and the result makes for a vehicle that would be far more fun to pilot in real life.
The most notable thing about the AT-RT is how well it can traverse the ground. Its powerful legs are able to leap shocking distances, and the speed provided by this feature lets it dodge incoming fire more effectively than most vehicles of its type. AT-RTs are deployed on the jungle planet of Kashyyyk in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," where they excel in spite of the planet's uneven ground and terrain. They are even used to track down Yoda after Order 66, and their mounted weaponry can also help clear debris, allowing the walker to reach enclosed and blocked-off areas with greater ease.
Though the features of the AT-RT are lackluster in comparison to the AT-ST, the open cockpit makes it unlikely to get caught off guard by hazards. If the walker does end up tipping over, its low proximity to the ground also makes the event far less life-threatening — especially when looking at the same thing happening to an AT-AT instead, as shown in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" during the Battle of Hoth. In the end, the AT-RT's maneuverability makes it one of the best Star Wars walkers to use in real life.
Razor Crest
Though Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" sees this ship's journey to an end, the Razor Crest is still an attractive vessel for the average person. This vehicle serves as both a transport and a home for the bounty hunter Din Djarin. Its full capabilities and amenities weren't explored on-screen in the show, but its spacious interior and unique features show a lot of promise as a fantastic vehicle to pilot.
Even after getting shot at, performing crash landings, and being stripped for parts, the Razor Crest is almost always able to recover and fly again. Only a blast from a massive cruiser in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" permanently put it out of commission, and it's unlikely that the average person would end up putting the ship in similar predicaments. As live-in spacecraft go in Star Wars, it certainly seems far more reliable than the Millennium Falcon, even if it doesn't last as long.
The Razor Crest features a spacious interior and even carbonite chambers. Thanks to its previous status as a military vehicle, the ship can easily hold its own against other modern vessels, as seen when Din Djarin uses risky maneuvers in "Chapter 10: The Passenger" to lose the trail of a pair of X-Wings. It was able to perform those maneuvers with few issues, though it became critically damaged after an unlucky drop down a pit.
It's a fantastic choice of vehicle for any Star Wars fan, but those looking to pilot the Razor Crest should focus on taking better care of it than Din Djarin did.
TIE Whisper
The trailers for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" showcased many returning characters and new locales, but they also featured a familiar yet unique ship known as the TIE Whisper. These vehicles are similar to the TIE Interceptors used by the Empire, but this model was used personally by Kylo Ren himself. As one of the newest vehicles in the Star Wars franchise, prospective pilots can at least expect some top-quality engineering and efficiency compared to older spacecraft.
Surprisingly, this ship exceeds in one particular area: its ability to keep occupants safe. Kylo Ren uses this ship in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in an attempt to take down Rey. When Rey jumps over the ship and slices off its wing, the cockpit tumbles and smashes against the ground in a fiery explosion, but Kylo Ren emerges from the wreckage unharmed. Though this could simply be a case of plot armor or dark side trickery, but perhaps the First Order is simply going all-in on safety protocols. It's not like they'd want to risk getting Kylo Ren killed from a simple crash, after all.
Other benefits of the TIE Whisper are mainly focused on other qualities, such as avoiding detection and blasting enemies apart with unrivaled firepower. It's not quite the best ship choice for every Star Wars fan out there, especially if they want to drift through a calmer part of space. Even so, it's an impressive enough vehicle on its own, and the safety features alone make the TIE Whisper an excellent choice for just about any situation.
Super Star Destroyer
The Super Star Destroyer is one ship that's a great pick for the concept alone. It's one of the largest ships in the entire Star Wars franchise — discounting space stations like the Death Star — making it one of the largest constructs found in the galaxy. This makes it more and more attractive to pilot when considering the possibilities.
The sheer size of the Super Star Destroyer means it's practically an entire city floating in space. In many ways, it could be seen as a colony ship. The pilot of such a ship would pretty much have their own society, able to guide an immense number of people to wherever they'd like to go. This type of vehicle is also likely to be well-equipped in terms of both weaponry and utilities, making it a place where an entire generation could live out their whole lives.
There are some notable downsides to the Super Star Destroyer. The entire spacecraft can go down if its bridge is destroyed, as occurs in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" during the Battle of Endor. Just a few starfighters were able to disable the shields before crashing into the bridge, taking out everyone aboard before they had any chance to evacuate. Despite this vulnerability, it's hard not to be intrigued by the Super Star Destroyer's size and capabilities.
Podracer
While most Star Wars fans might think of speeder bikes when it comes to fast, ground-based vehicles, Podracers are a far more interesting choice overall. Speeder bikes are far more exposed and fragile than Podracers, even if Podracers aren't exactly known for safety and reliability. However, the races these vehicles participate in — such as the Boonta Eve Classic in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" — show just how much of a beating they're able to take.
Podracers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with some being more impressive than others. They have plenty of constant traits, though, with many of them being able to stay together even after being launched into the air or having an engine become disconnected. Most of the danger in Podraces ends up coming from track hazards and other racers, with a high number of fatal accidents simply coming from high-speed collisions. Podracers might lack the weaponry of most speeder bikes, but this likely isn't a deal-breaker for those who would pilot this vehicle in real life.
We've yet to see these vehicles outside of racing, but Podracers would likely make for an excellent ride in real life. Their durability is matched by their mobility, as they can reach incredible speeds while hovering off the ground. Podracers are easily some of the most interesting vehicles in Star Wars, even if they're somewhat unwieldy compared to similar rides.
B-Wing Fighter
Most Rebel vehicles are fairly basic compared to other Star Wars ships, making the already impressive B-Wing starfighter stand out even more. Even the prototype of the ship showcased in Season 2 of "Star Wars Rebels" had firepower that would leave Imperial troops in awe, but the most noteworthy thing about the B-Wing is its design.
The non-standard shape of the B-Wing leads to its cockpit having gyroscopic capabilities. In other words, the cabin stays upright even as the rest of the ship rotates in its flight, allowing the pilot to have a clear view of whatever's going on in front of them. This makes it perhaps the most welcoming Star Wars ship for the average person, especially for anyone who might get motion sickness easily. It's not often that vehicles in Star Wars are designed with accessibility in mind, and while it might not be the main purpose of the B-Wing, it still serves to make the ship far more appealing in terms of real-life use.
However, the B-Wing's most notable feature is also its greatest flaw, as its unique design could lead to some issues during flight. If a pilot finds themselves in a tight space, they'll have to keep track of how their ship is oriented unless they want to risk smashing a huge chunk of it off. It's far from the safest ship in Star Wars, but the B-Wing's benefits might outweigh the risks for some.
General Greivous' Wheel Bike
As perhaps one of the most nonstandard choices of Star Wars vehicles, General Grievous' Wheel Bike is particularly special. Just its short moment of screen time in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" showcased many of the Wheel Bike's unique traits and qualities. When taking these qualities into account, it's no wonder that the droid general himself decided to make it one of his personal rides of choice.
The Wheel Bike is basically a massive wheel with retractable legs. Though it might not compare to Podracers in terms of speed, the bike can still reach a whopping 205 mph — speeds that only the fastest real-life motorcycles can reach. The legs also allow for extra stability and an easy way to accelerate, allowing the bike to literally jump forward before its full acceleration. In a way, it manages to be two vehicles in one, as the legs offer the chance for the Wheel Bike to move around like a walker.
One particular point of contention against the Wheel Bike could be how comfortable it is to use. After all, it was designed for a metallic body, and the location of its seat isn't exactly the safest place in the galaxy. It's hard to say if it makes for a great choice of vehicle in its current state, but a few modifications could go a long way in making this ride suitable for the average human.