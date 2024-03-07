10 Star Wars Vehicles We Wish We Could Pilot

The Star Wars franchise features a vast galaxy filled with unique technologies. It also revolves around constant states of war and conflict, meaning that most of those technologies are centered around battle. Despite this, there are plenty of vehicles that would be extremely appealing to the average person — even if they have little use for high-powered weaponry.

Vehicles in Star Wars vary greatly in appearance, function, and power. Though there are plenty of civilian transports, the most well-known are usually meant for the battle-ready personnel of the Galactic Empire, resistance fighters from the Rebel Alliance, smugglers, or space pirates. Of course, average citizens can still use a space cruiser's weapons to clear out asteroids or defend themselves. Besides, there are plenty of other reasons to choose one vehicle over another, with size and visibility being notable deal-breakers among certain modes of transportation.

It's easy to pick out a few vehicles every Star Wars fan would love to fly. However, there are also quite a few that could be far more useful to those who have never even heard of Star Wars before. Of all the vehicles in the galaxy, here are 10 that would be especially great for anyone to take for a ride.