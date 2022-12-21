Everything It Took For Tom Cruise To Drive A Motorcycle Off A Cliff

Not all actors do their own stunts, it's why the role of stuntman exists. Stunts tend to require specific skills and carry extreme risks. The higher up the ladder you go, the less likely it is that an actor will be willing to take the risk and the director will be willing to let it all happen. It's tragic when a stuntman is killed or injured, but the movie can continue: If something goes wrong with the production's stars, it could cost the studio hundreds of millions of dollars. Harry O'Connor is one example of this (via Legacy), a stunt double who died while performing as Vin Diesel's double on "xXx" in 2002.

Tom Cruise is the exception. He's about as big as an actor can get, having starred in the likes of "Top Gun," "Rain Man," and "Jack Reacher." He also insists on doing his own stunts where possible, and exceptions weren't made during the filming of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." In fact, the 60-year-old has actually gone above and beyond to make the action in the spy thriller as authentic as possible. During one scene, he jumps a motorcycle off a cliff before parachuting to safety at the bottom of a valley (via The Daily Mail). As you can imagine, a lot of work went into the stunt. They didn't just pop Tom on a motorbike and wish him luck. Here's how the epic stunt was planned, and just how Cruise pulled it off.