Every New Kawasaki Motorcycle Announced For 2025, And What They Cost

Kawasaki, a key player in the motorcycle industry, has built a sterling legacy by producing some of today's most legendary and respected motorcycles. The corporation is part of the fierce competition among the big four Japanese bike manufacturers — Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki — a dynamic that keeps the industry engaging and ever-evolving.

For Kawasaki, staying ahead of rivals like that means constantly revamping a lineup of motorcycles that stretches back to 1963. From rare collectibles to eye-catching examples of industrial art to the latest and greatest with a 2024 lineup that covers everything from dirtbikes to supersports, hordes of fans from all over the world delight in owning, racing, and riding Kawasakis.

Kawasaki recently unveiled its lineup for 2025. Marked by the introduction of an all-new bike and displacement and technology upgrades for four already popular nameplates, join us as we explore every new offering from Kawasaki in 2025 and what it will cost to put one in your garage.