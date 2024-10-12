Every New Kawasaki Motorcycle Announced For 2025, And What They Cost
Kawasaki, a key player in the motorcycle industry, has built a sterling legacy by producing some of today's most legendary and respected motorcycles. The corporation is part of the fierce competition among the big four Japanese bike manufacturers — Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki — a dynamic that keeps the industry engaging and ever-evolving.
For Kawasaki, staying ahead of rivals like that means constantly revamping a lineup of motorcycles that stretches back to 1963. From rare collectibles to eye-catching examples of industrial art to the latest and greatest with a 2024 lineup that covers everything from dirtbikes to supersports, hordes of fans from all over the world delight in owning, racing, and riding Kawasakis.
Kawasaki recently unveiled its lineup for 2025. Marked by the introduction of an all-new bike and displacement and technology upgrades for four already popular nameplates, join us as we explore every new offering from Kawasaki in 2025 and what it will cost to put one in your garage.
Kawasaki W230 $5,599
For 2025, Kawasaki reached deep into its bag of heritage and pulled out the delightfully vintage small-displacement W230. Taking cues from the 1965 Kawasaki 650-W1, the W230 joins the W800 as a get-around commuter with 1960s-inspired styling.
It might look old-school, but its technology is modern. A 233 cc fuel-injected four-stroke single-cylinder engine provides power through a six-speed transmission. At 315 pounds, the bike is light. A two-piston front caliper with a 265 mm disc and a rear single-piston 220 mm brake brings the bike to a stop, a nice bonus. The standard model includes an anti-lock braking system (ABS). The seat height of 29 inches is suitable for all but the tallest riders. The W230 is not meant to be a mind-melting performance screamer or a big-bore highway cruiser. It's a commuter aimed at people who want something simple and reliable with a dose of retro charm.
A few bikes in Kawasaki's lineup cost less than the $5,599 W230, but the KLX230, KLX230R, and KLX300 are dirtbikes and dual-sports. Kawasaki offers the KLX230SM at the same price point but with wildly different styling. Either way, the W230 is an interesting addition to the Kawasaki family for 2025. The peppy little commuter would be a practical option for high-traffic areas and urban riding, for novice or learning riders, or just a fun, inexpensive bike for fans of vintage Kawasaki.
Kawasaki KX450SR $13,599
Kawasaki debuted the KX in 1973. Fast-forward 51 years of delighting amateur dirt bike riders and collecting podiums, and now the KX line offers 10 dirt bikes with displacements ranging from 85 to 450 cubic centimeters. The KX450SR, new for 2025, is the king of the hill with an MSRP of $13,599. So what does the most expensive Kawasaki dirtbike offer?
The most important thing to understand is that the KX450SR is not a trail bike. Kawasaki designed it as a limited-edition race machine. In addition to a 449 cc four-stroke engine, it includes 49 mm Showa coil-spring forks with titanium coatings, a Pro Circuit TI-6 race exhaust, power-mode selection, engine mapping customization via smartphone, and Kawasaki traction control (KTRC).
The KX450SR looks like a bundle of fun. It's a track machine designed to throw as much roost as possible on the suckers behind it. The $13,599 price tag is $3,000 higher than Kawasaki's next dirtbike, the 450X. The bump in price comes from the premium parts used to build the bike, but it is also likely inflated by the fact that the KX450SR is a limited edition.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX ABS $13,699
The KX450SR isn't the only vaunted Kawasaki name to get a new model for 2025. The Kawasaki Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made, with a pedigree reaching back to the 1984 GPZ900R. However, the modern Ninja line is much more than the 600 and 1000cc supersport machines of the early 2000s.
Following the 2024 model year Ninja 1000SX, Kawasaki introduces the 2025 Ninja 1100SX ABS, which adds 100 cubic centimeters to displacement. At only a hundred dollars more than the KX450SR, the $13,699 1100SX ABS represents the cream of Kawasaki's sport-touring crop.
The 1,099 cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine makes 134 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque run through a six-speed transmission with a wet multi-disc slipper clutch. In addition, the Ninja has all the bells and whistles we've come to expect from modern motorcycles, including electronic cruise control, Kawasaki's KTRC system, cornering management, quick shifting, and adjustable power modes.
Kawasaki aimed for the best of both worlds in its premier sport-tourer, and the Ninja 1100 SX seems to fit the bill, but if you can't settle for less than top-of-the-line, then the Ninja 1100 SX SE ABS might be for you.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX SE ABS $15,399
Skewed toward the sport end of the sport-touring spectrum, the Ninja 1100SX SE ABS joins the 1100SX as a new offering from Kawasaki in 2025. At $15,399, it costs significantly more than the base 1100 SX, so what do you get for the extra couple of grand?
The short answer is improved suspension and braking. While the base SX uses stock Kawasaki parts for the rear suspension, the SX SE upgrades to an Ohlins S46 rear shock. The SE also includes braided brake lines, a Brembo master cylinder, and Brembo M4.32 brake calipers.
A few other features come with the extra cash. The SE weighs 516 pounds, while the SX weighs 518 pounds. Heated handgrips are included in the SE, and the iconic Kawasaki green color is only offered on the upgraded model. Overall, the average rider might not notice the little differences, but Kawasaki puts it out there for those who want the fully realized choice.
Kawasaki Versys SE LT ABS $19,499
The Kawasaki Versys started life as a middleweight bike in 2007 and Kawasaki has continued to build the line. An upright tourer oriented toward dual-sport or adventure riding, Kawasaki currently offers it in 300, 650, and, new for 2025, 1,100 cubic centimeter displacement.
Kawasaki seems to be making the most hay out of its 1,100 engines for 2025. Powered by a 1,099cc in-line four-cylinder rated for 133 horsepower, it comes within a hair of having the same power as the Ninja 1100SX. Long-travel 45 mm Showa front forks and a Showa BFRC lite rear shock accompany the usual suite of toys and goodies like traction control, ABS, digital infotainment screen, power mode selection, heated grips, and corner management.
As a testament to its mission as an adventure bike, the Versys comes equipped with 28-liter KQR hard saddlebags and bark-buster style hand protectors. For the Versys, the ride is as much about the destination as the experience. An upright seating position and wide fairings promote comfortable long-distance riding.
The Versys is a versatile adventure tourer in the same vein as the BMWR1200GS or Honda's Africa Twin with a slightly more street riding and highway cruising bent. There is plenty to choose from in the adventure touring market, but Kawasaki clearly believes in the potential of its updated Versys, which is priced at $19,499.