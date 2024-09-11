10 Motorcycles That Once Held The Title Of Fastest In The World

Humanity's obsession with speed long predates the development of the automobile. Who can get to that tree first? How fast can I cover this field on foot? Fortunes have been won and lost betting all kinds of races. How fast will that car go? Just what velocity does it take to shatter gravity and stare into the eye of the universe?

Advertisement

Motorcycles are fast in many ways, and there are several ways to measure speed. Popular metrics include 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) or 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (kph) stop-start, rolling start, lap time around a track, quarter-mile drags, and plain, old-fashioned top speed. Manufacturers advertise based on the speed at which a vehicle stops.

Which bikes qualify to hold the title of fastest in the world? Street-legal bikes differ wildly from land-speed record teams, which resemble top-tier racing units with space-age technology. The fastest car in the world has to be driven by a fighter pilot.

Here's a look at some motorcycles that once qualified as the fastest in the world in some way, from overall top land-speed record holders to best-in-class commercially available motorcycles. We've already told some stories about the fastest cars in the world and the drivers and engineers that made them possible. Come along as we dive into the history of humanity's second favorite conveyance: the mighty motorcycle.

Advertisement