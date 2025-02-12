2025 Honda Rebel 1100 Review: Automatic Cruiser Suits New Riders And Old

When you hear the Honda Rebel name, it might conjure up images of beginner bikes with small engine sizes and approachable dimensions. Maybe you think of motorcycle safety courses and the manageable Honda Rebels that line parking lots across America, serving as ambassadors to new riders learning the ins and outs of two-wheeled transportation.

The Honda Rebel, after all, is one of the best bikes for beginners, especially in its 300cc and 500cc displacement configurations. If I think back long enough, I can even remember the early Rebel 250 that I took my first riding course on nearly 20 years ago. The newest Honda Rebel 1100, however, offers much more than rider approachability and nostalgia.

The 2025 Rebel 1100 is a larger, more-powerful cruiser than its 300 and 500cc siblings, with modern tech, a comfortable ride, and enough power to stretch its legs on the highway. Still approachable, but also a significant upgrade over the small bikes you might associate with novice riders. For 2025, it gets a long list of updates including a new seat cushion, an updated riding position, a new standard USB charging socket, and a new trim level — the SE. It's sufficient to say that the Rebel has some serious added value for 2025, so I requested a loaner bike from the folks at Honda and once it arrived, I rode it for a few weeks to test it out.

