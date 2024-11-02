2024 Vs. 2025 Honda Rebel 1100: How Do They Compare & What's Changed?

The Honda Rebel 1100 was introduced back in 2021, and we consider it one of the best Honda motorcycles for long-distance cruising. But just four years into its tenure, Honda has given it a significant series of updates. The Rebel 1100 is still powered by the same 1,083cc parallel-twin engine as before — the same engine that powers its popular Africa Twin motorcycle. Honda says it's specifically tuned for pressure-free relaxed touring rides, so that hasn't changed. Like the 2024 model, the new 2025 Rebel 1100 has a low seat height of just 27.5 inches, ideal for shorter riders who want to be able to flat foot it at a stop light. But Honda's aiming to make the Rebel 1100 more comfortable and more attractive to riders, by offering updated looks, new tech, and an all-new special edition trim level.

Advertisement

The new trim that has been introduced for 2025 is called the 1100 DCT SE. It comes with some changes to aesthetics, and it brings with it a new color option. All Rebel 1100 models get new features like smartphone connectivity via a smartphone app and a new USB-C port for charging devices. The riding position has also been changed for additional comfort, with the handlebars being moved up and back, and the foot pegs moved forward. So, despite the carried-over powertrain, it would appear that the 2025 Rebel 1100 just got a serious upgrade.