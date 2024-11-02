2024 Vs. 2025 Honda Rebel 1100: How Do They Compare & What's Changed?
The Honda Rebel 1100 was introduced back in 2021, and we consider it one of the best Honda motorcycles for long-distance cruising. But just four years into its tenure, Honda has given it a significant series of updates. The Rebel 1100 is still powered by the same 1,083cc parallel-twin engine as before — the same engine that powers its popular Africa Twin motorcycle. Honda says it's specifically tuned for pressure-free relaxed touring rides, so that hasn't changed. Like the 2024 model, the new 2025 Rebel 1100 has a low seat height of just 27.5 inches, ideal for shorter riders who want to be able to flat foot it at a stop light. But Honda's aiming to make the Rebel 1100 more comfortable and more attractive to riders, by offering updated looks, new tech, and an all-new special edition trim level.
The new trim that has been introduced for 2025 is called the 1100 DCT SE. It comes with some changes to aesthetics, and it brings with it a new color option. All Rebel 1100 models get new features like smartphone connectivity via a smartphone app and a new USB-C port for charging devices. The riding position has also been changed for additional comfort, with the handlebars being moved up and back, and the foot pegs moved forward. So, despite the carried-over powertrain, it would appear that the 2025 Rebel 1100 just got a serious upgrade.
How the new trim level fits in the lineup
The 2024 Rebel 1100 was available in four distinct trim levels: 1100 DCT, 1100, 1100T DCT, and 1100T. The 2025 Rebel 1100 adds one trim level to that equation: the DCT SE. Standard models (the ones without the DCT label) come with a six speed manual transmission. The DCT models have an automatic dual-clutch transmission which includes a reverse gear. The 1100T models come with a front fairing and color-matched saddlebags, which Honda refers to as a "bagger"-style.
So what does the SE add? Essentially, it's a styling package that adds on to the DCT with a diamond-stitched seat, fork boots for the front forks, bar-end rearview mirrors (instead of the ones that are mounted a bit closer to the center as standard), a color-matched headlight cowl, a shorter front fender, and a unique seat. Unfortunately, the SE is only available with the automatic DCT and not the six-speed manual. A base Rebel 1100 with the six-speed manual transmission, however, has an MSRP of $9,599 (plus $775 destination fee) which is just $50 more than the 2024 model. Adding a DCT will cost $700 and opting for one of the T models with the front fairing and saddlebags brings the price up by another $1,200. The DCT SE isn't the most expensive version of the Rebel 1100, but it's close, checking in at $11,099 –$400 shy of the 1100T DCT.
New tech features and new colors
Aside from the new DCT SE, the other big headline for the 2025 Rebel 1100 is the addition of RoadSync. While RoadSync isn't exactly new, it is a new feature for riders in the United States. RoadSync is a smartphone app that can connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to your Honda motorcycle. The connection enables navigation, music, and weather forecast functions that display on the 4.7-inch TFT display. When connected, it also allows riders to use controls on the handlebars to control phone functions while riding. Globally, it's already available on motorcycles like the CB1000R, the XL750 Transalp, and the CBR650R, but this is the first state-side model to get it. The Rebel 1100 also gets a USB-C port as standard on all trim levels for 2025, allowing riders to charge on the go. Other standard tech features include cruise control, selectable torque control (with wheelie control), and three riding modes for different conditions: standard, sport, and rain.
The outgoing 2024 Rebel 1100 model was available in Gray Metallic and Metallic Blue on standard trims, as well as Metallic Black and Matte Armored Green Metallic for T models. For 2025, colors have been shuffled around a bit. Rebel 1100T models are now only available in Gray Metallic. Non-T models are available in Matte Black Metallic or with a new, darker Pearl Hawkeye Blue replacing the old Metallic Blue. DCT SE models come exclusively in Flare Orange Metallic –a brand-new color for the Rebel 1100 lineup.