2024 Honda Transalp Review: One Adventure Bike To Rule Them All
After more than three decades of absence, for model year 2024 Honda brought the Transalp adventure bike back to the U.S. Technically, the new generation of motorcycles goes by the model designation XL750, but reviving the Transalp moniker points to Honda's belief that the increasingly popular ADV category deserves another stalwart in the lineup.
Transalps remained on sale abroad for that period, however, so the bike now arrives in full-fledged form rather than as some sort of stopgap measure to span the difference between the budget CB500X and the much larger, much heavier, more fully featured, and more expensive Africa Twin. But in that middle ground—with the perfect blend of technology, performance, and design at the right price—the new Transalp finally converted at least one confirmed ADV skeptic to the cause of adventure riding.
So many good ADV bikes to choose from
I'd previous ridden more than a few ADV bikes, including that CB500X, but also the Ducati DesertX and the all-electric Zero DSR/X. Each had strengths and weaknesses, and none managed to coalesce into a complete package that seemed ideal for real-world commuting and dirt track running simultaneously. The CB500X, though lightweight and surprisingly nimble, simply lacked the heft and power that I want while dodging cellphone users in town. The DesertX, on the other hand, proved surprisingly capable on-road while probably leaning the hardest toward Dakar rallying aesthetic and functionality, but also costs a pretty penny and catches some wind at speed due to the large front wheel and upright profile.
The DSR/X sits at the opposite end of the spectrum, all low-end electric torque and serious battery weight—it's the only bike I've ever dropped, and at 550 pounds, I couldn't pick it up again alone. Plus, even though Zero's impressive tech allows for up to 180 miles of range in the city, the prospect of finding chargers while out on a ride makes an electric motorcycle a bit silly for the true ADV market.
Dueling commuter and adventure personas
No matter how much ADV marketing caters toward that adventure-touring mindset, to me, the concept of a heavily laden bike rollicking down long dirt roads and occasional tough trails sounds somewhat less than fun. Just get a 4x4, or a side-by-side, and make the trip more comfortable, more entertaining, and much more safe. And bring along a dirt bike for the off-road two-wheeling.
All ranting aside, I don't believe in the proverbial one-car or one-bike solution. In Los Angeles, the truth is that almost all of the ADV bikes I spot on the road serve as commuters. Upright, relatively nimble, more comfortable than sport bikes and cruisers alike, typically running tall windscreens and heated grips, ADV bikes split lanes on the 405 and weave through city streets with ease. But do most ADV riders need the rigid saddlebags and the goggles and the urban technical apparel? The look, it would seem, might be more important than the actual capability.
Living the ADV dream
But don't forget about the power of imagination. We all want to dream of escaping the city and hitting the trail to nowhere, and for the last 35 years, Honda fans dreamt of the Transalp's return. Now, with that time at hand, the new bike arrives to the U.S. in strong form, clearly catering well to every swath of the growing ADV consumer. The 755cc parallel-twin engine puts out 83 horsepower and 55 lb-ft of torque, though short early gears for the six-speed transmission help those somewhat minimal numbers propel a bike that weighs 459 pounds.
The simple and functional design drops much of the excessive angularity and over-the-top graphics of other ADV bikes, almost in line with the DesertX but less aggressively rally-inspired. The 2024 Transalp comes in only one color, a matte black metallic with subtle Honda logos that helps the style factor, too. Wide, horizontal pegs spaced perfectly for riding in the saddle and standing up alike worked well for my frame (6'1" with long limbs) and the upright bars sit neither too high nor too low for either position.
Simple electric features for a simple bike
Honda's suspension and ride modes also straddle the line between real adventure touring spec and city commuter capability. The 43-millimeter inverted Showa forks provide firm and progressive damping through 7.9 inches of travel, enough to prevent hard nose dives under braking—again helping the Transalp seemingly ride lighter than it actually weighs.
Neither the front nor rear dampers are electronically adjustable, but ride modes allowed me to fiddle with power output (really, throttle response), engine braking, traction control, and ABS settings. The noticeable differences worked well in stock ride modes for Sport, Standard, Gravel, and Rain, but I also used the Transalp's digital display to set up the customizable individual mode. That allowed me to reduce engine braking and therefore lurching, permitting a little bit of rear wheel slip, and keeping the ABS turned on but not aggressively so, lest any dirt sliding start to chatter the brakes.
Weight of controls makes a big difference
The six-speed's gearing makes good use of all 83 horsepower from the parallel-twin but, almost more importantly, the engine and transmission combine to imbue the Transalp with a sense of substantiality that the CB500X absolutely lacks. So many modern bikes make everything too easy to use, because a light clutch lever, light throttle twist, and light shift levers help to reduce potentially taxing muscular effort. Older sport bikes, in contrast, require serious strength and therefore, an additional level of commitment and focus.
The Transalp finds a happy balance, where every clunk of the shift lever, the weight and play of the clutch and brake levers, throttle twist resistance and response—even the switchgear for playing with ride modes— sit at a higher rung up the quality ladder, almost on the level of a $30,000 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, really.
Unfortunately, almost the whole time I kept the Transalp loaner, the weather never wanted to play nice. Sure, this is an ADV bike, but I'm not particularly interested in suffering through getting soaked and shivering just in the name of a good motorcycle review story—and neither, I believe, would my Sony A6600 camera. So, on one of only a few clear days with the Transalp, I made a quick jaunt up to run some laps on dirt Mulholland.
A few options on this Transalp as tested
Now, it's key to note that Honda loaned me this bike equipped with Dunlop Trailmax tires that do not come stock, plus the optional skid plate and some heated grips. I appreciated every modification, especially given the late-wintry weather. The heated grips, in particular, worked surprisingly well and integrate into the left-hand switchgear and onboard gauge cluster, while the more off-road-specific tires never caused any concern while ripping up to Mulholland on asphalt, either.
On asphalt, the Transalp leans over happily through turns, the suspension smoothing out any rougher road surfaces but without creating any sort of uncertainty through corners. The progressive travel emphasizes weight transfer, in fact, making trail braking more noticeable and the transition into throttle all the more effective. Aware of the Dunlops, I probably pushed a little less hard than I might have otherwise, but still found that despite the upright riding position—which typically throws my road cyclist brain for a loop—moving my body around on the Transalp quickly felt natural.
Lapping on Dirt Mulholland
The biggest surprise came in the dirt, where the build quality once again took the time to shine. The suspension, soft and smooth enough on-road, leans more toward firmness once out into the Transalp's native habitat, providing enough travel to absorb bumps and rocks that might cause bruising, but a level of stability that effectively communicates grip through to the handlebars, saddle, and pegs simultaneously. No clunks nor chatter of cheaply manufactured parts ever ruined the ride, either.
As I progressively picked up the pace on each lap, avoiding some of the gnarliest ruts from recent storms at first but then, eventually, hitting them on purpose in the name of science, the Transalp simply performed as intended. No, not at the level of a true dirt bike, but for the dual-purpose nature, quite well otherwise. I stood up out of the saddle and started using my knees more to lean, hands loose on the bars at somewhere comfortably around waist height. Here, being able to switch into Gravel mode meant that the engine braking turned up a bit, so I needed to use the actual brakes less—which especially helps prevent the front wheel from sliding out. The throttle on-off modulation with engine braking active never caused excessive lurching, either.
Adventure touring and comfortable cruising
Back at highway speeds headed home, I switched into the Individual mode to turn engine braking off so I could coast, sat down in the saddle, and consciously noted that the windscreen works pretty well. My helmet buffeted about a bit, just enough that if I planned a true adventure tour up to Alaska or down to Patagonia, I might want to install a taller windscreen. For city commuting, the stock version gets the job done.
The 83 horses and gearing also allow for cruising at 80 miles an hour without needing to rev too high, which reduces the buzziness a CB500X suffers at speed and thereby helps to make extended periods in the saddle less tiring. With a 4.5-gallon fuel tank, legit ADV range between fill-ups makes such considerations eminently important. The comfortable riding geometry alone makes the prospect of long trips on the Transalp sound more palatable to me, but a sense of substance from the weight of controls and bike together, and the relative beefiness from a mid-level engine, all combine perfectly. Not to mention serving as a reminder that Honda left us Americans in the lurch for all these years, while refining the Transalp abroad.
2024 Honda Transalp XL750 Verdict
Pricing for the revived—some might say resurrected—Transalp also just about perfectly nails the segment: it starts at $9,999 without the Dunlops, skid plate, or heated grips. An optional seat that lowers the 33.7-inch standover height to 32.6 inches might also add minimally to that total for less long-legged riders. At the level of build quality that the Transalp delivers, combined with expected Honda reliability and an impressive level of all-round capability, I expect the Transalp to sell like hotcakes. It's even got a great kickstand! In such a competitive segment, attempting to occupy such a happy middle ground between commuter and tourer undoubtedly fit into Honda's plans.
It's all enough to convert even an affirmed ADV skeptic such as myself. I always figured that ADV bikes represented a similar trade-off to the so-called "one-car solution." Then again, the one-car solution acknowledges how expensive cars have gotten. I always figured that, at motorcycle prices, I'd just buy an affordable sport bike and something from the long list of dirt bikes if I needed to, in the hopes of avoiding sacrifices on or off-road.
After a few experiences bordering up against a true ADV lifestyle on the Transalp, though, I finally found the one bike that might rule them all. In fact, I enjoyed the Transalp so much I've started nudging my 74-year-old father into buying one. If there even is a better possible compliment than that for a motorcycle, I certainly struggle to think of one. So to any hesitant ADV customers, maybe take a 2024 Transalp for a spin and see if you end up converted like me, left in the lurch starting to fantasize about that long journey to nowhere on the perfect adventure, on the perfect ADV bike.