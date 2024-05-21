2024 Honda Transalp Review: One Adventure Bike To Rule Them All

After more than three decades of absence, for model year 2024 Honda brought the Transalp adventure bike back to the U.S. Technically, the new generation of motorcycles goes by the model designation XL750, but reviving the Transalp moniker points to Honda's belief that the increasingly popular ADV category deserves another stalwart in the lineup.

Transalps remained on sale abroad for that period, however, so the bike now arrives in full-fledged form rather than as some sort of stopgap measure to span the difference between the budget CB500X and the much larger, much heavier, more fully featured, and more expensive Africa Twin. But in that middle ground—with the perfect blend of technology, performance, and design at the right price—the new Transalp finally converted at least one confirmed ADV skeptic to the cause of adventure riding.