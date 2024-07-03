2024 Honda Rebel 500 Review: Stylish Cruiser Makes Price Not Top Speed The Priority

I picked up the Rebel 500 in Torrance, swapping for the Transalp I borrowed previously. Just pulling out of Honda HQ, the almost laughable difference between an ADV bike and a cruiser from the same company made my mind boggle. No more long-travel suspension or tall seat, despite the similar upper body posture as on my new favorite Honda, the adventure bike that finally taught me the whole point of adventure bikes.

But on the Rebel, despite sitting straight up, my knees bend more from the mid-controls, my seat felt about two feet lower, and the suspension absolutely reverberates through my spine. Can this really be how all cruisers ride, I thought. Maybe I just need to try out something more classic.

After just 20 minutes or so riding the Rebel home, literally the very next day I joined the Indian Scout ride for two long days in the saddle. Yep, I realized, this is what all cruisers are like. Now obviously, the Indians feature a more serious 1,250cc V-twin and way more power, but the similarly minimal suspension travel and comparable riding position just never got particularly comfortable—and the inkling began to grow fairly serious that I'm just not really a fan of cruisers, in any shape or form.