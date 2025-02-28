7 New Features Harley-Davidson Is Bringing To Cruisers In 2025

Harley-Davidson has recently announced its new lineup for 2025, and the notable inclusions for this year's release are the return of the bikes from its popular Grand American Touring segment — including refreshed versions of the Street Glide and Road Glide. For the Cruiser category, there are now six available models, which include the Street Bob, Breakout, Low Rider S, Fat Boy, Low Rider ST, and the Heritage Classic. For the Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO division), new units include CV versions of the Pan America, Road Glide ST, Street Glide, and Road Glide.

The other, non-product new offering from Harley-Davidson is a bike customization service called the Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics; where for an extra fee, a buyer can now order their bike with a premium, tailored paint job and/or graphics that will be put on the bike as it is being assembled. This new service provides many advantages for those looking to add more personalization to their bike direct from manufacturer, with three paint schemes available, including Firestorm, Midnight Firestorm, and Mystic Shift.

With all of these new models and developments, the spotlight, however, shines on the upgrades that Harley-Davidson has included for its Cruiser line. All of the models come equipped with the Milwaukee-Eight engine with varying horsepower configurations, and have received new technology features and performance upgrades that set them apart from their previous iterations.

