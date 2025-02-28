7 New Features Harley-Davidson Is Bringing To Cruisers In 2025
Harley-Davidson has recently announced its new lineup for 2025, and the notable inclusions for this year's release are the return of the bikes from its popular Grand American Touring segment — including refreshed versions of the Street Glide and Road Glide. For the Cruiser category, there are now six available models, which include the Street Bob, Breakout, Low Rider S, Fat Boy, Low Rider ST, and the Heritage Classic. For the Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO division), new units include CV versions of the Pan America, Road Glide ST, Street Glide, and Road Glide.
The other, non-product new offering from Harley-Davidson is a bike customization service called the Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics; where for an extra fee, a buyer can now order their bike with a premium, tailored paint job and/or graphics that will be put on the bike as it is being assembled. This new service provides many advantages for those looking to add more personalization to their bike direct from manufacturer, with three paint schemes available, including Firestorm, Midnight Firestorm, and Mystic Shift.
With all of these new models and developments, the spotlight, however, shines on the upgrades that Harley-Davidson has included for its Cruiser line. All of the models come equipped with the Milwaukee-Eight engine with varying horsepower configurations, and have received new technology features and performance upgrades that set them apart from their previous iterations.
Improved gauge cluster, added ride mode customization, and USB-C connectivity
To help riders check the status and performance of their motorcycle, the 2025 Cruiser models come with new and improved multi-function instrument panels as standard. The instrument panels feature bright and easy-to-read LCD displays that are controlled by the trip hand to scroll through the information screens. The various models have different display sizes, with the Heritage Classic and Fat Boy models coming with a 5-inch, while the Low Rider ST, Low Rider S, Breakout, and Street Bob models come with a 4-inch screen.
Another key feature that can be found in the improved instrument panel is a ride mode selection option. This allows the rider to automatically adjust the performance output and handling, including the ABS braking system, traction control, and throttle response. Available modes include Sport, Rain, or Touring, but aside from the pre-set mode options, Harley-Davidson also included a custom mode. Riders can input the adjustments to all of these factors based on their individual preference manually in custom mode.
For riders in need of a quick charge for their phone, tablet, or laptop while on the go can now use the 2025 Harley-Davidson Cruiser as a power source. The additional feature of a USB-C port for the Cruiser stable offers a better way to connect due to its faster data transfer capabilities and more compatibility with newer mobile devices. For easy access, the new port is placed beneath the bike's fuel tank on its left front side.
Light the way, and control the ride better while you do
A significant upgrade for the lineup is the addition of a new LED signal lights and headlight cluster, which helps with visibility and safety during dim lighting conditions or night rides. The tail light is clear and immediately noticeable from the rear, and the turn signal, though small, has greater brightness. Up front, the large LED headlamp is stylish, blends well with the bike's overall look, and provides high illumination for the road, making oncoming traffic or other potential hazards easily visible.
For better control of the bike's functions, the newly released Cruisers have been outfitted with improved and refined hand controls that now incorporate a more ergonomic design to accommodate the new control features. This redesign makes for a more comfortable grip on the handlebars, improves riding safety, and allows for easier switching of the functions that include an adjustable brake lever position and a new lever for the "flash headlamp to pass" feature.
Better suspension and wheels for a smoother ride
For 2025, Harley-Davidson Cruisers have been installed with a new, optimized suspension system that facilitates improved performance and increased safety through better handling, ride control, and comfort. This better suspension set up was made by replacing the old progressive-rate springs with straight-rate springs for the front and back that give a smoother, more balanced feel when driving at speed or during braking.
Another important upgrade that impacts the handling and ride quality of the bike is the new tire selection available for select models of the Cruiser range. Tubeless wheels, which are described on Harley-Davidson's website as wheels that are "designed to hold air without an inner tube," made of cast aluminum, and are equipped with an air-tight valve stem for adding or releasing air pressure. These new tubeless wheel options for the 2025 Cruiser models are a great feature to have, as users and riders can now equip the right tire for their riding style and riding use.