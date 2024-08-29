Every Harley-Davidson Cruiser You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked By Price
One could argue that there are two types of motorcycle riders in the world — those who live to burn up the race track astride the fastest bikes they can find, and those who prefer to cruise the freeways and feel the breeze with a certain degree of class and comfort, as well as some hard-charging attitude. While it's safe enough to assume those in the former category aren't exactly beating down the doors of their local Harley-Davidson dealership, for many in the latter group, only a Harley will do, because when it comes to cruising, arguably few brands on the road compare.
It can, of course, be difficult for even diehard Harley-Davidson fans to determine which build best suits their cruising needs, as the iconic motorcycle manufacturer has delivered dozens of different makes and models since the Harley-Davidson Model 1 debuted more than 100 years ago. If you're looking for a brand new bike, however, that task is a little bit easier, as Harley-Davidson breaks its builds down by class in its online outlet. When it comes to cruising class motorcycles, there are currently seven options available. Here's a look at all seven of Harley-Davidson's cruisers, listed from the least expensive to the most.
Harley-Davidson Softail Standard
First on the list is the 2024 Softail Standard, which you can pick up from your local Harley-Davidson dealer for about $14,999. Given that relatively low sticker price, you'd be right in assuming the Softail Standard is more of an entry-level bike. While the Softail Standard is one of the more basic builds in the Harley-Davidson lineup, it's anything but basic. In fact, this stylish, base-level, bobber is packing some fairly respectable muscle, with its Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin pushing torque at 110 ft-lb and delivering an impressive 85 horsepower, which should be more than enough power for most riders.
Yes, the Softail Standard boasts a distinctively stripped down, no-nonsense appearance, but the H-D design team spruces up the bike's bare bones style by equipping it with dual chrome exhausts and silver Annihilator cast aluminum front and rear wheels. The mix of style and muscle at an entry-level price helped the Softail Standard earn solid reviews from outlets like Cycle World, who are quick to point out that the "standard" in the build's name may not mean what you think it means. Whatever the case, the bike's elevated entry-level features have no doubt helped it find fans among all levels of riders, as it's one of the more legit bang-for-your-buck offerings in the Harley-Davidson lineup.
H-D Street Bob 114
Harley-Davidson's Softail Standard is the lone bike in the manufacturer's cruiser lineup that's running the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine, with the bulk of the other models having already adopted the more powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin or even the Milwaukee-Eight 117. That list begins with the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114, with that number designation indeed alluding to the bike's Milwaukee-Eight credentials. Surprisingly, that engine upgrade only adds about $2,000 to the Street Bob's base-level cost over the Softail Standard, with the sticker price of the latter coming in at a reasonable $16,999.
As you might expect, upgrading to the Milwaukee-Eight 114 gives the Street Bob 114 a noticeable, if relatively modest, boost in power, with Harley-Davidson claiming it's packing 119 ft-lb of torque and can push the ponies up to 94 horsepower. Despite the slight uptick in power, the Street Bob 114 should still be a solid fit for entry-level riders who are not yet ready to pilot one of H-D's more powerful work horses. The bike also boasts a seriously tough look, with the Street Bob's engine, exhaust, and stylish six-spoke wheels largely decked out in black. While the Street Bob 114 is arguably better suited to solo strolls down the freeway, this slick bobber does come with a tiny passenger seat for those who prefer not to ride alone.
H-D Low Rider
Next up on the list is the Harley-Davidson Low Rider, the base-level build of which can be had for $19,999 in the 2024 model year. Yes, that price is higher than the Street Bob 114. But the price difference is clearly a reflection of the many upgrades riders get with the stylishly low-riding Low Rider. The most notable upgrade on that list comes in the guise of the Low Rider's engine, with the bike boasting a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin, which delivers 125 ft-lb of torque and 105 hp.
The Low Rider also comes with blacked-out features, giving it a sleek profile that's bolstered by the minimalist fairing and Moto-styled, riser-mounted handlebars. The bike even comes equipped with electronic cruise control, and a fairing-mounted speedometer to help ensure you are not pushing too far over posted speed limits. Likewise, ABS (also known as anti-lock brakes) and a traction control system should keep riders a little safer as they're cruising down the road.
There's also a version of the Low Rider that comes with the ST designation that will run you upwards of $23,399. That extra cost delivers some notable upgrades, with the Low Rider ST coming with features like removable saddle bags, and a bigger fairing with a windscreen. It also comes with a Heavy Breather intake – an air filtration system which increases airflow to the engine and enhances the bike's overall power and performance.
H-D Fat Boy 114
That brings us to the 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, which likely needs no introduction to Harley-Davidson fans, as the build regularly ranks among the best Harley-Davidsons ever made. Indeed, the Fat Boy has been delivering as much of the signature blend of Harley-Davidson style and power as any bike in the brand's lineup since its 1990 debut. The '24 build is as distinctive in look as any of its Fat Boy predecessors, but at a cost of $21,999, it may be out of the price range for many looking to join the ranks of Harley-Davidson owners.
However, if you're a fan of the iconic brand, arguably few bikes will scratch the Harley itch with quite as much zeal. The name Fat Boy, of course, refers to the over-sized tires, which, along with a suitably puffed up frame and flashy chrome parts, give it a look that sets it apart from any other bike in the Harley lineup. The base model Fat Boy 114 indeed comes outfitted with the Milwaukee-Eight 114, which puts its power output on par with the Street Bob. But you can be certain the Fat Boy's beefy frame, higher center of gravity, and counterbalanced engine may deliver a different riding experience than many other Harley's, with some even claiming it as the most challenging bike to handle in the Harley-Davidson lineup.
H-D Breakout 117
As is the case with the Fat Boy 114, some bikes in Harley-Davidson's cruiser lineup just give off a distinctively different vibe than others in terms of personality. Some might argue that few bikes in the current Harley-Davidson stable have quite such a brazen, love-me-as-I-am-or-leave-me-alone personality as the Breakout 117, which will set you back $22,499 brand new. The bike has, of course, been in and out of the manufacturer's lineup over the years, first hitting the streets in 2012 and remaining in production through 2020, when Harley-Davidson removed it from the American market.
However, the Breakout broke back into the U.S. market in 2023, arriving with just as much style and a few desirable upgrades to boot. Chief among the upgrades is the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin, which also powers the '24 build and gives the bike just enough get-up-and-go — see the Breakout's 123 lb-ft torque and 101 horsepower — to match its aggressive, drag-inspired profile. So too do the build's 26-spoke aluminum wheels and glossy chrome features, which include muffler covers, side mirrors, fender supports, and a Heavy Breather intake.
As Motorcycle News noted in its review of the build, Harley-Davidson's Breakout 117 is about as "badass" a bike as you'll find in the manufacturer's cruiser line. So, if that's what you're looking for in a motorcycle, you'll likely need to look no further.
H-D Heritage Classic 114
One could easily argue that the remaining two bikes on this list are among the most stylish in Harley-Davidson's cruise line. And the '24 Heritage Classic 114 has style in absolute spades, with Harley-Davidson noting it earned that name primarily because the bike oozes vintage H-D style. However, this modern bike's style won't cost as much as some of the vintage Harleys that may have inspired it, with a base-level '24 Heritage Classic selling for $22,499 these days.
The bike's vintage appeal comes with some post-vintage power with help from H-D's Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine that pushes torque at 119 ft-lb and 94 hp, and delivers a classic Harley-Davidson roar on the road. Given its size and style, one could argue the Heritage Classic is pushing up to touring class territory, but Harley-Davidson bosses have deemed it a cruiser, and who are we to argue with H-D brass, right?
Still, some reviewers have deemed the bike as worthy of touring the Spanish countryside as cruising about town, even if the build's lockable saddlebags, large windscreen, passenger seat, and mono-shock rear suspension surely cut a touring profile. But the bike's windscreen is cleverly detachable, meaning riders can switch from touring mode to cruising with the turn of a few screws, and that versatility makes the Heritage Classic a true Harley original.
H-D Hydra-Glide Revival
For the past few years, Harley-Davidson has been paying homage to its own storied history by giving classic bikes a modern update for its Icon Collection. One of the latest bikes to get the Icon treatment is Harley's vaunted Hydra-Glide cruiser, which, after making its debut in 1949, became one of the brand's best-loved builds of the Panhead era.
With a sticker price of $24,999, the Hydra-Glide is the most expensive bike in Harley-Davidson's modern cruiser lineup. It's also the most lavishly styled, with the bike boasting a look that blends a classic Harley profile with some modern Harley attitude. The bike does not, however, venture too far from the build's O.G. look, with Harley's design team staying true to its origins down to the Hydra-Glide's famed two-tone windscreen. Likewise, diehard Harley fans may flip for the H-D "slash" badging, as well as the fringed, rose-embroidered, and riveted seat and saddlebags.
There are some noticeable changes, however, with Harley swapping the Hydra-Glide Revival to a Softtail design. The manufacturer outfitted the bike with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin and Screamin' Eagle High-Flow Air Cleaner as well, marking a significant power upgrade. The bike also has some modern features like cruise control and anti-lock brakes, and with Harley-Davidson making just 1750 units, the limited edition appeal may make the Hydra-Glide Revival worth the cost.