Every Harley-Davidson Cruiser You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked By Price

One could argue that there are two types of motorcycle riders in the world — those who live to burn up the race track astride the fastest bikes they can find, and those who prefer to cruise the freeways and feel the breeze with a certain degree of class and comfort, as well as some hard-charging attitude. While it's safe enough to assume those in the former category aren't exactly beating down the doors of their local Harley-Davidson dealership, for many in the latter group, only a Harley will do, because when it comes to cruising, arguably few brands on the road compare.

It can, of course, be difficult for even diehard Harley-Davidson fans to determine which build best suits their cruising needs, as the iconic motorcycle manufacturer has delivered dozens of different makes and models since the Harley-Davidson Model 1 debuted more than 100 years ago. If you're looking for a brand new bike, however, that task is a little bit easier, as Harley-Davidson breaks its builds down by class in its online outlet. When it comes to cruising class motorcycles, there are currently seven options available. Here's a look at all seven of Harley-Davidson's cruisers, listed from the least expensive to the most.