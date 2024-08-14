What Does ABS Stand For In Cars And What Does It Do?

Modern cars come with a lot of advanced safety features. From basic stuff like a supplemental restraint systems (SRS), which includes airbags and seatbelts, to more state-of-the-art safety equipment like frontal collision and lane departure warnings, our modern vehicles are packed full of technology designed to keep us and our loved ones safe. If we wanted to detail each of the numerous types of safety equipment that you can find on contemporary cars, though, we'd be here all day, and the list would be enormous. However, there are some safety systems that are more common and widespread than others, and it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with some of the most important of those systems.

Advertisement

When it comes to vital vehicle safety equipment, few systems are as important as the ABS or anti-lock braking system. As the name implies, a car's anti-lock braking system works with your vehicle's brakes. It's designed to prevent your wheels from locking up in slippery or unstable driving conditions, but it does a lot more than that and is interconnected with various other vehicle safety systems. Don't worry, though — it's not as confusing as it sounds. As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong gearhead, I'll help you understand how ABS works and why it's important. We'll cover all the critical details together, so you can get to know your car better and learn how this vital safety feature works. Let's go ahead and dive in.

Advertisement