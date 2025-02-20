9 Iconic Harley-Davidson Motorcycles From The 1970s

The 1970s proved to be a transformative decade for Harley-Davidson, as the company not only saw many of its motorcycles achieve legendary status and are still popular even now, it was a time when the company went full throttle into experimentation and innovation. For instance, the decade marked the first time the American motorcycle company introduced a factory custom bike — the FX Super Glide – while also upgraded certain models, such as the Sportster, to appeal to younger audiences.

Despite the company's decades of success, the 1970s are remembered as a difficult time for Harley-Davidson. The company was struggling with the competition of Japanese manufacturers who provided the public with lightweight, fast, and cheap motorcycles. The decade also saw the company dealing with new ownership, as American Machine and Foundry (AMF) had acquired Harley-Davidson in 1969, leading to a period of financial instability and quality control issues.

Still, the Harley-Davidson brand stood strong, steered through the ruckus, and introduced some iconic motorcycles during this era. Here are some of our favorites.