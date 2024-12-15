Every Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Produced During The AMF Years

The history of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is as fascinating as it is lengthy. Established in earnest in 1903, the innovative William Harley and Authur Davidson quickly expanded their operation and a decade later were working out of a six-floor factory built on the company's newly acquired land. The brand grew quickly in size and prowess over the following decades, and even built roughly 80,000 motorcycles in direct support of the war efforts across the two World Wars.

However, another key occurrence in Harley-Davidson's vaunted story was a different sort of happening. In 1969, Harley-Davidson was bought by American Machine and Foundry (AMF), and this new brand, well known in the sporting goods world, took over production of the iconic American motorcycles (even venturing into other vehicular production like that of its snowmobile lineup). The partnership lasted until 1981 when AMF ultimately sold its ownership stake to a group of investors, including Willie G. Davidson (Arthur's grand-nephew).

The 1970s were a decade of tumult for motorcycle enthusiasts and for the American economy more broadly. AMF's buyout kept the brand afloat, but it came with plenty of controversy for H-D lovers. Bikes were manufactured overseas rather than at home to remain competitive with a flood of Japanese motorcycles entering the market, and production quality wasn't a strong suit of Harleys built in these years. Even so, a good few noteworthy Harleys were launched in the brand's 12-year stint with AMF at the helm, including the Low Rider, which remains in production today.

