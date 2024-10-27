A Look At Harley-Davidson's Iconic Snowmobiles From The '70s

Harley-Davidson has a well-earned reputation as the producer of some of the roughest and toughest vehicles to roll on two wheels. Of course, that reputation has come about primarily from vehicles that ride on normal roads (and motocross tracks, in one case). But you don't have a brand stick around for so many decades without at least a little bit of experimentation, including both new kinds of vehicles and the kinds of surfaces they drive upon.

Case in point: during a brief period in the 1970s, Harley-Davidson actually dabbled with a form of transportation that it never had before and never has since then: snowmobiles. Due to a bit of an industrial shake-up, the brand that had previously been known exclusively for motorcycles suddenly found itself producing vehicles for snow transportation. Technically, it still fits the bill of a vehicle on two wheels, albeit with treads instead of traditional tires.

[Featured image by Michael Barera via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]