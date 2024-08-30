The Most Powerful V-Rod Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made
In 2001, Harley-Davidson diverged from its classic roots when it released a brand-new line of muscle bikes called the VRSC, also known as V-Rod. Marketed as the answer for transitional customers looking to retire their sport bikes but still wanting to feel that roar of thunder, this model is ranked among the top five fastest motorcycles Harley-Davidson ever built. In a shrewd business move, the classic American motorcycle manufacturer partnered with European auto titan Porsche in jointly creating the Revolution engine that would power this high-performance model. The result was a highly effective 1,131cc four-valve, liquid-cooled V-twin engine capable of rocketing up to 120 horsepower.
Over the course of its circulation, the V-Rod garnered devotees despite often being criticized and disregarded for lacking the authentic design of a true Harley. Due to declining profits and the implementation of stricter European emissions regulations, Harley-Davidson finally stopped producing this line of hybridized street bikes in 2017.
Yet despite its discontinuation, there still remains an unwavering fanbase of this revolutionary model — its high quality and popularity have even earned it a spot on SlashGear's top 14 best Harley-Davidsons ever made. Here's a closer look at three of the more powerful versions of the Harley-Davidson V-Rod.
The Night Rod Special
Capable of reaching a max 123 horsepower courtesy of its 1,131cc Revolution engine, the Harley-Davidson Night Rod, introduced in 2006, definitely stands out as striking the perfect blend of speed and style. The Night Rod served as Harley-Davidson's dazzling attempt to hook sports bikers looking to transition to the cruiser lifestyle, offering low-seated comfortability mixed with the familiar control layouts and aerodynamic silhouette of speedsters. Interestingly, apart from the Street Rod, another member of the V-Rod class, the Night Rod was the only other model that included adjustable mid-controls giving the rider greater stability when handling tight corners.
While the original Night Rod remained in production for only two years, Harley-Davidson continued the line with the launch of the Night Rod Special, which lasted from 2007 until 2017. The chassis, engine components, and even the chrome of this model were all blacked-out to enhance its streamlined and futuristic appearance. With the added boost coming from the enhanced 1,247cc engine, this upgraded model's power output reached new levels, increasing to 125 horsepower at 85 lb-ft of torque.
The Night Rod Special was also known for its substantial reliability, sporting an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and 300-millimeter discs plus four-piston calipers on both the front and rear wheels that empowered the driver with well-balanced control. Even within the V-Rod family, both the Night Rod and Night Rod Special carved a distinctive lane of their own as impressive, custom-built power cruisers.
The V-Rod Muscle
In an innovative marketing move, Harley-Davidson partnered with American model Marisa Miller in 2009 for the launch of the high-performance V-Rod Muscle. This particular V-Rod was built with young bikers in mind given its sleek, low-bearing shape and edgier design. Equipped with a 5-speed transmission and the V-Rod tailor-made Revolution V-Twin engine, the V-Rod Muscle could easily achieve a max output of 122 horsepower and 86 lb-ft of torque.
With the additional boost of upgraded features like the carbon-fiber belt drive, this hefty iteration of the V-Rod was known for its smooth and sustained handling while flying at 139 miles per hour. Given these high-powered capabilities, a Harley slipper clutch was installed for optimum engine and bike control during speed shifts.
The V-Rod Muscle's dynamic design pulls a lot of inspiration from drag race culture including forward-positioned controls, a lengthy wheelbase, and a thickset 240-millimeter rear tire. The Muscle V-Rod held out a solid performance during its market run up until the entire V-Rod line was terminated in 2017.
The VRXSE Screamin' Eagle V-Rod Destroyer
Last but certainly not least is the non-street legal VRXSE Screamin' Eagle V-Rod Destroyer. This high-octane ride was designed by Harley-Davidson's Custom Vehicles Operations (CVO) team in collaboration with the Screamin' Eagle Performance division as the ultimate champion on the drag racing scene. Reaching an electric 170 horsepower and 97 lb-ft of torque, the Destroyer was the most powerful of the V-Rods sold to the public.
This model also exhibited some distinctive features, including forged pistons to withstand extreme compression, custom-made 5-speed transmission, and custom chain drive, topped off with design input from Matt Hines, the crew chief for the Screamin' Eagle/Vance and Hines team, who were NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champions. With the ability to "destroy" the quarter mile in 9.5 seconds at 144 miles per hour, this dynamic V-Rod more than surpassed consumer expectations.
Given the original strategy was to market the Destroyer as a limited edition, Harley-Davidson had planned to restrict sales to a max of 150 to 200 units. However, because of the overwhelming enthusiasm exhibited from customers, the company decided to increase the total number of units to 600 since its release on the market in 2006.
