The Most Powerful V-Rod Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made

In 2001, Harley-Davidson diverged from its classic roots when it released a brand-new line of muscle bikes called the VRSC, also known as V-Rod. Marketed as the answer for transitional customers looking to retire their sport bikes but still wanting to feel that roar of thunder, this model is ranked among the top five fastest motorcycles Harley-Davidson ever built. In a shrewd business move, the classic American motorcycle manufacturer partnered with European auto titan Porsche in jointly creating the Revolution engine that would power this high-performance model. The result was a highly effective 1,131cc four-valve, liquid-cooled V-twin engine capable of rocketing up to 120 horsepower.

Over the course of its circulation, the V-Rod garnered devotees despite often being criticized and disregarded for lacking the authentic design of a true Harley. Due to declining profits and the implementation of stricter European emissions regulations, Harley-Davidson finally stopped producing this line of hybridized street bikes in 2017.

Yet despite its discontinuation, there still remains an unwavering fanbase of this revolutionary model — its high quality and popularity have even earned it a spot on SlashGear's top 14 best Harley-Davidsons ever made. Here's a closer look at three of the more powerful versions of the Harley-Davidson V-Rod.