Did Harley-Davidson Ever Make A Dirt Bike? The Story Of The MX250

Though Harley-Davidson had earned its place as one of the premier motorcycle manufacturers in the world, the 1970s was a rough decade for the company. American Machine and Foundry purchased the company in 1969, which was followed by low sales and widespread negative critiques of its newest designs as the '70s began. Nevertheless, Harley-Davidson did its best to stay above water, trying out an experimental bike that endures as Harley's first factory custom build and even exploring other two-wheeled markets. Thus, its foray into the motocross world launched, only to swiftly end with a single dirt bike to show for it: the Harley-Davidson MX250.

Harley's interest in the motocross scene started in the mid-1970s with the company's takeover of Aermacchi. By 1975, it was actively testing the waters to sell motocross bikes, producing roughly 65 prototypes that, unfortunately, a mere few dealers had any desire to pick up. Three years later, though, Harley came back with the MX250: a bike featuring a 242cc, single-cylinder engine with 32.4 horsepower and a dry weight of 233 pounds. The MX250 remained at retail for the entirety of 1978 at the price of $1,695.

Though the MX250 had an entire calendar year to make a splash in the motocross arena, it's no exaggeration to say its run didn't pan out as those at Harley-Davidson had probably hoped.

