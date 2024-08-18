Did Harley-Davidson Ever Make A Dirt Bike? The Story Of The MX250
Though Harley-Davidson had earned its place as one of the premier motorcycle manufacturers in the world, the 1970s was a rough decade for the company. American Machine and Foundry purchased the company in 1969, which was followed by low sales and widespread negative critiques of its newest designs as the '70s began. Nevertheless, Harley-Davidson did its best to stay above water, trying out an experimental bike that endures as Harley's first factory custom build and even exploring other two-wheeled markets. Thus, its foray into the motocross world launched, only to swiftly end with a single dirt bike to show for it: the Harley-Davidson MX250.
Harley's interest in the motocross scene started in the mid-1970s with the company's takeover of Aermacchi. By 1975, it was actively testing the waters to sell motocross bikes, producing roughly 65 prototypes that, unfortunately, a mere few dealers had any desire to pick up. Three years later, though, Harley came back with the MX250: a bike featuring a 242cc, single-cylinder engine with 32.4 horsepower and a dry weight of 233 pounds. The MX250 remained at retail for the entirety of 1978 at the price of $1,695.
Though the MX250 had an entire calendar year to make a splash in the motocross arena, it's no exaggeration to say its run didn't pan out as those at Harley-Davidson had probably hoped.
The MX250 was an utter flop
Though genuine effort was made to turn Harley-Davidson into a big name in the motocross world, the company's efforts quickly fizzled out. The 1978 MX250 was an unmitigated disaster in more ways than one. Only around 900 bikes were produced — with most rumored to have gone unsold or never made it to the United States in the first place — and Harley likely lost a ton of money on it in terms of promotion, advertising, and the hiring of high-priced factory riders. By and large, Harley riders weren't interested in dirt bikes, and dirt bike riders weren't going to Harley dealers for a new bike. With that, Harley-Davidson dropped the MX250 by the end of '78, never giving it a second chance.
Decades have now passed since the MX250 struggled to entice buyers to take it home with them from the dealership, and the bike is in a weird spot. On one hand, there's a decent amount of buzz around it within communities aware of its existence. It's unknown how many are left all these years later, but many motocross enthusiasts are fascinated by their infamy and don't take seeing one in person lightly. After all, it does have a place among the rarest dirt bikes in existence. At the same time, the MX250 is an undeniable flop that has largely been forgotten by the world. Surely, those at Harley-Davidson would prefer the general public forgot about it entirely.
Even with a failed attempt to break into the dirt bike realm, and the 1978 MX250 being lost to time, Harley-Davidson's history is marked by some remarkably successful traditional motorcycles.