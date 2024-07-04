This Experimental '70s Bike Was Harley-Davidson's First Factory Custom

Even diehard Harley-Davidson devotees would likely admit that the 1970s were a tumultuous time for the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer. The decade did, however, produce some of the better bikes in the company's legendary lineup, including the Sportster and the XLCR. The '70s found Harley-Davidson bosses a little more open to experimentation than other decades, with the company looking to produce builds that would potentially attract buyers who might prefer to ride a smaller bike without sacrificing power.

That experimental approach led to the manufacture of Harley-Davidson's very first factory custom build, the 1971 FX 1200 Super Glide. Designed in part to combine the power of HD's celebrated big-twin builds with the handling and maneuverability of smaller framed bikes like the Sportster, the '71 FX 1200 Super Glide initially seemed up to the monumental task. It boasted both a suitably slim frame and a potent four-stroke V-twin engine that pushed 65 horsepower.

But even as Harley-Davidson's design team had clearly succeeded in producing a machine as sleek as it was powerful in the experimental FX 1200 Super Glide, the bike — touted affectionately as the "Night Train" in marketing materials and adorned in a red, white, and blue "Sparkling America" livery — didn't instantly connect with fans of the famed bike brand. In the end, the FX 1200 Super Glide first seen it in 1971 proved a fairly short-lived factory custom concept.