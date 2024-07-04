This Experimental '70s Bike Was Harley-Davidson's First Factory Custom
Even diehard Harley-Davidson devotees would likely admit that the 1970s were a tumultuous time for the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer. The decade did, however, produce some of the better bikes in the company's legendary lineup, including the Sportster and the XLCR. The '70s found Harley-Davidson bosses a little more open to experimentation than other decades, with the company looking to produce builds that would potentially attract buyers who might prefer to ride a smaller bike without sacrificing power.
That experimental approach led to the manufacture of Harley-Davidson's very first factory custom build, the 1971 FX 1200 Super Glide. Designed in part to combine the power of HD's celebrated big-twin builds with the handling and maneuverability of smaller framed bikes like the Sportster, the '71 FX 1200 Super Glide initially seemed up to the monumental task. It boasted both a suitably slim frame and a potent four-stroke V-twin engine that pushed 65 horsepower.
But even as Harley-Davidson's design team had clearly succeeded in producing a machine as sleek as it was powerful in the experimental FX 1200 Super Glide, the bike — touted affectionately as the "Night Train" in marketing materials and adorned in a red, white, and blue "Sparkling America" livery — didn't instantly connect with fans of the famed bike brand. In the end, the FX 1200 Super Glide first seen it in 1971 proved a fairly short-lived factory custom concept.
The '71 FX 1200 Super Glide proved an influential build for Harley-Davidson
That's not to say Harley-Davidson brass was on the wrong track in seeking to marry big-twin power with cruiser-class size and maneuverability. Quite the opposite was true, with many Harley-Davidson fans finding few flaws with the concept of the FX 1200 Super Glide. Rather, it seems many were largely put off by the overall look of the bike, with the infamous "boat-tail" rear end carried over from the era's Sportster builds reportedly proving a point of contention.
The "boat tail" conundrum was not lost on Harley's style team, which soon re-designed the Super Glide's divisive back end. Despite the fact that the factory custom FX 1200 Super Glide didn't exactly fly off the showroom floor, it remains a significant addition to the legendary Harley-Davidson lineup, if only because it opened the brand up to the bold new world of factory custom offerings. Perhaps more importantly, the FX line of bikes the factory custom 1200 Super Glide birthed would eventually lead to the development of Harley-Davidson favorites like the Low Rider, Wide Glide, the Deuce, and the ChatGPT approved Softtail series.
In the years since the "Night Train" took to the streets, Harley-Davidson has celebrated the legacy of the FX 1200 Super Glide. In 2002 the company even produced a Hallmark Keepsake ornament commemorating its release. It seems the bikes are well thought of on the vintage motorcycle market as well, with Hagery estimating that a '71 FX 1200 Super Glide in good condition could fetch as much as $16,800 on resale.