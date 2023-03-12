We Asked ChatGPT What The Best Harley-Davidson Ever Made Is, Here's What It Said

Some of the greatest motorcycles ever to see pavement have been Harley-Davidsons. The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1903, and has been along for the ride throughout all of the twists and turns of the American automotive marketplace. Today, the iconic American motorcycle brand is staring down an existential threat in the form of dwindling ridership among younger individuals, but has introduced new electric choppers that may change this fact.

Regardless of whether you're a seasoned biker or a casual onlooker, there's no denying the sheer cool factor that accompanies a Harley-Davidson. Asking ChatGPT what the best Harley ever made is returned some interesting and tasteful results.

"There is no objective answer to this question as the concept of 'best' is subjective and dependent on individual preferences. Some may consider the Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe to be the best due to its classic styling and comfort features, while others may prefer the more modern and powerful Harley-Davidson Street Glide. Ultimately, the best Harley-Davidson motorcycle ever made is a matter of personal opinion," the AI offered.

"Ultimately, the reasons why these two models may be considered the best vary depending on individual preferences. Some riders may prioritize classic styling and comfort, while others may prioritize speed and modern features."