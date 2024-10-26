10 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles That Are Dirt Cheap To Maintain

The Harley-Davidson brand traces its roots back to 1903, when Harley and Davidson (William and Arthur) teamed up to create a new motorcycle in their friend's Milwaukee shed. The pair had been close friends for a decade, sharing in a love of automotive design and mechanical exploration. The venture's first motorcycle (the Model 1) was the product of two years of engine design, and lacked the ability to successfully navigate hilly terrain, but the seed of an idea had successfully taken root, and plenty of extraordinary bikes would spring forth from the pair's collective imagination in the years that followed.

Some of the best Harley-Davidsons ever made include the WWII-era WLA Liberator, the iconic Fat Boy, and of course, the Sportster. These are classics for a reason, and riders love showing off their dutifully cared for pieces of automotive history when hitting the town. But that brings us to another aspect of motorcycle ownership: upkeep. An icon is only truly iconic if it's still a serviceable machine, otherwise your beautiful bike will inevitably be relegated to a corner of the garage. While plenty of Harley owners will swear by their trusty steed, these 10 Harley-Davidsons (in no particular order) have shown themselves to be seriously durable options that can take tons of punishment and keep on chugging.

